Acclaimed author Amish Tripathi has finally launched the teaser of his latest book – The War Of Lanka. His fans were eagerly waiting for an announcement from the author about the already much-delayed book. Speaking of the book, it will be the fourth part of the Ram Chandra Series, which has been interestingly penned with the point of view of the key characters namely Ram, Sita and Raavan being given individual spaces to grow and get etched in the memories of the readers.

From the trailer, it's quite clear that Ram's army has reached Lanka to fight the epic battle and the traditional readers of the original Ramayana already know who is going to win, but the question is how differently will Amish show us the war which is famous in almost every Indian household. The writer has also announced that the readers can pre-order the book from July 25.

Amish Tripathi has time and again apologised for the delay in the launch of the book, and recently also announced that it will be published by Harper Collins after Westland announced that they will be shutting its publishing business.

Ram Chandra series

The fourth book is a continuation of the series from the point Sita was kidnapped by Raavan in his Pushpak Vimaan. The first three books, as earlier mentioned, witnessed the story of the key characters ending at a common point- the kidnapping of Sita. While the first 3 books Ram- Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita- Warrior of Mithila, and Raavan- Enemy of Aryavarta covered the story of the protagonist, there were instances where all three books overlapped each other, especially during 'Sita's Swayamvar' - the first time all three characters came face-to-face. Other than the main characters, the readers will also be keen to read about the friend-foe relationship of Vishwamitra and Vasishtha.

It is pertinent to mention the book will end with Ram and Sita reaching their Kingdom, Ayodhya together after 14 years of exile. After reaching Ayodhya, their next plan of action to build their dream city will be revealed in the final book. The keen followers of the 'Amish Verse' series know the fact that the very first series of the writer- The Shiva Trilogy is also linked to the Ram Chandra Series. In fact, the Ram series is a kind of a prequel to the Shiva Series.

More about Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi was previously an investment banker with a degree from IIM Kolkata. The writer gave up his job and followed his passion for writing and has so far penned 9 books, which are available in over 20 languages. His gripping writing has reportedly enabled him to sell more than 6 million copies of his books around the globe.

Other than writing, the author is also India's diplomat and director of the Nehru Centre in London. Recently, the 47-year-old announced that the Shiva Trilogy will soon be adapted as a web series under the direction of Shekhar Kapur.