Amrita Pritam Trivia For Fans To Commemorate The Novelist's 101st Birth Anniversary

Amrita Pritam was a legendary Indian author and poet, who wrote many books and poems in Hindi and Punjabi. Fans are celebrating her 101st birth anniversary today and remembering all of her works on this special day. She has written many poems and stories on the horrors of the 1947 partition that gained her much fame. Let's take a look at some interesting Amrita Pritam facts.

Amrita Pritam Trivia

1. Amrita was born in Pakistan: Amrita Pritam was born on August 31, 1919, in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. Mandi Bahauddin is in Pakistan today.

2. Amrita's parents were scholars: Both of Amrita's parents were scholars. Amrita's mother was Raj Bibi, who was a school teacher, and father was Kartar Singh Hitkari, who was a poet and a scholar of the Braj Bhasha language. Her father was also an editor as published by Feminist Press, 1991.

3. Mother's death: Amrita's mother died when she was very young. Amrita was only eleven years old when Raj Bibi passed away.

4. Bitten by the writing bug: After her mother's death, Amrita and her father moved to Lahore. She took to writing to cope with her mother's demise.

5. Her first poem: Her first poem was Amrit Lehran ("Immortal Waves"). It was published when she was a teenager in 1936. She also got married to Pritam Singh that year.

6. Her marriage: Amrita married Pritam Singh when she was a teenager. She was engaged to Pritam since her childhood and also changed her name from Amrita Kaur to Amrita Pritam.

7. Amrita worked for AIR: Amrita Pritam worked in All India Radio for a while. She was in the Pakistani section of the show. As per reports by The Hindu, she left her job in 1961.

8. Amrita's divorce: Amrita got divorced in 1961. Many reports indicate that after her divorce, her works started having a bit more touch of feminism. She wrote a lot about unhappy experiences from her divorce.

9. Awards: Amirta is one of the most awarded Indian authors. She bagged the award of Padma Shri (1969), International Vaptsarov Award from the Republic of Bulgaria (1979), D.Litt.honorary degrees with many universities and many more awards. Her first award, as reported, was Bhartiya Jnanpith Award for Kagaj te Canvas.

10. Amrita was a feminist: As mentioned before, Amrita's writings indicated that she was a feminist. Her works seemed strongly advocated in the direction of equality for women.

11. Translations: Amrita's work has been highly translated. Admirers can find her work translated into English, French, Danish, Japanese, Mandarin, and other languages.

12. Films: Many of Amrita's books have been turned into films - Kadambari (1965), Daaku (Dacoit, 1976), and Pinjar (The Skeleton, 1970) are a few films that were based on her books.

13. Amrita and OSHO: Amrita was a great believer of Osho, she also wrote many introductions for Osho's books like Ek Onkar Satnam.

14. An affair: As per an article by The Quint, Amrita really liked poet Sahir Ludhianvi and also wrote a little about him. She was also in a relationship with writer Imroz.

15. Gulzar narrated Amrita's poems: In 2007, famous poet Gulzar narrated an audiobook called 'Amrita recited by Gulzar'.

Promo Pic Credit: Prasad Bharati Archives' YouTube