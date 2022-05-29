Author Geetanjali Shree recently scripted history for India as the English translation of her Hindi novel – Tomb of Sand won the prestigious International Booker Prize. Amul, which is known for its creative topical advertisements took to social media to share yet another one, this time, dedicated to the writer. Several netizens took to the comments section and hailed the author for her work that brought India its first such honour for a Hindi novel.

Amul dedicates topical to Geetanjali Shree for Tomb of Sand Booker Prize win

Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell won the prestigious honour together and wishes began to pour in for them on social media. Amul took to Twitter to share a sweet topical dedicated to the duo as they were seen holding up a book in their hands as they sat together with a bar of Amul butter beside them. The tagline of the topical read, "Jeetanjali, Amul, Your Bhook ka prize!" to indicate their jeet (win) and their 'bhook' (hunger) for creativity and success.

Have a look at the topical here

#Amul Topical: ‘Tomb of Sand’ becomes first ever Hindi novel to win International Booker Prize! pic.twitter.com/IKAeBrfcXc — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 28, 2022

According to PTI, the author and mentioned she was 'completely overwhelmed' by the honour. She also stated that she did not expect to win the International Booker Prize as she took the stage for her acceptance speech. The author stated it was a 'huge recognition' and she was 'honoured and humbled' by it.

The book became the first book in any Indian language to win such a prestigious honour. Her book was all about an octogenarian woman, who embarks on a journey beyond borders after the demise of her husband. According to the author, the book is all about having 'hope in the face of impending doom'. In her acceptance speech, she said-