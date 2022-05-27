As Geetanjali Shree Wins Booker Prize Honour, Everything About Her Novel 'Tomb Of Sand'

Indian novelist Geetanjali Shree brought glory to the country on Thursday by winning the prestigious International Booker Prize. Her translated Hindi novel, Tomb Of Sand, originally written as Ret Samadhi, became the first Indian language work to win the coveted honour. With the prestigious honour, the New Delhi-based author has won the entire country's hearts. While Geetanjali Shree and the country are basking n the glory, here are details about her award-winning novel.

Geetanjali Shree hails from Manipuri, Uttar Pradesh, and has penned three novels and various story collections. The Indian novelist has also translated many of her notable works into foreign languages, including English, French, German, Korean and Serbian. The novelist published her award-winning novel Tomb Of Stone in 2018, under its original title Ret Samadhi in Hindi. The book became her first work to get published in the UK in English by Tilted Axis Press in August 2021.

More about Geetanjali Shree's novel Tomb Of Sand

Tomb Of Sand, which is titled Ret Samadhi in its original Hindi version, is set in the backdrop of northern India, where it follows the journey of an 80-year-old woman who slips into depression following the demise of her husband. Following the tragic incident in her life, the octogenarian embarks on a journey beyond the borders to Pakistan. Despite her family's disapproval, she insists on travelling to Pakistan to confront the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences during the partition era. During the course of her journey, she also revaluates what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman and a feminist in the world. Tomb Of Sand is a fictional story that has garnered love from the entire world.

During her award acceptance speech, Geetanjali Shree shed light on how her novel is an "elegy for the world" and has lasting energy that brings home in the face of today's world. She said, "I never dreamt of the Booker, I never thought I could. What a huge recognition, I’m amazed, delighted, honoured and humbled." the novelist continued, "There is a melancholy satisfaction in the award going to it. ‘Ret Samadhi/Tomb of Sand’ is an elegy for the world we inhabit, a lasting energy that retains hope in the face of impending doom." "The Booker will surely take it to many more people than it would have reached otherwise, that should do the book no harm," she added.

