Ashwin Sanghi's 'The Vault Of Vishnu' Receives An Uproar Of Praise By Netizens

The sixth book in Ashwin Sanghi's Bharat series The Vault of Vishnu was recently released at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Author Ashwin Sanghi has evidently managed to keep readers hooked tot he series with the inclusion of fiction in mythological tales. The Vault of Vishnu is reportedly a fast-paced fantasy thriller which draws heavy inspiration from the Indian mythology. Having received an uproar of praise from his fans and critics alike, it is evident that Ashwin Sanghi has yet again delivered an entertaining instalment in the Bharat series. Check out what readers are saying about Ashwin Sanghi's The Vault of Vishnu below:
Finished reading #VaultOfVishnu. Only @ashwinsanghi can run parallel threads - one languid, one racy with multiple threads within before merging them skillfully. Vault of Vishnu climax is breathtaking, unexpected and complex, and reader feels a sigh of relief 😊— Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) February 28, 2020
The way @ashwinsanghi weaves warps and woofs of the ancient and the present, myth and history, history and fiction is amazing #VaultOfVishnu. 👍 pic.twitter.com/GBIDYsKnUb— Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) February 28, 2020
Finally finished reading #TheVaultOfVishnu by @ashwinsanghi . Huge canvas, international plot and fast paced thriller. One quote I carry from the book is- A hero is no braver than an ordinary man but he is brave five minutes longer. Yet another masterpiece 👏. @BDUTT @rohini_sgh pic.twitter.com/1djZ1mmBxa— ARUN (@ManhasArun) February 23, 2020
Thoroughly enjoyed this crazy journey into The Vault of Vishnu!— Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) February 23, 2020
Despite my preference for Non Fiction, I eagerly await all of @ashwinsanghi’s work and religiously devour them. Pun intended :) #TheVaultOfVishnu@WestlandBooks #CurrentRead pic.twitter.com/wG1cHPmVMN
@ashwinsanghi Sir. Thoroughly enjoyed #VaultofVishnu #Bharatseries. Asusual, trademark narration of a gripping plot with many expected twists!! Especially loved how Xuanzang timeline was narrated!! Looking forward to your next book in Bharat Series eagerly :))— Shrivathsan.V (@ShrivathsanV) February 4, 2020