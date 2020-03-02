Ashwin Sanghi's 'The Vault Of Vishnu' Receives An Uproar Of Praise By Netizens

The sixth book in Ashwin Sanghi's Bharat series The Vault of Vishnu was recently released at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Author Ashwin Sanghi has evidently managed to keep readers hooked tot he series with the inclusion of fiction in mythological tales. The Vault of Vishnu is reportedly a fast-paced fantasy thriller which draws heavy inspiration from the Indian mythology. Having received an uproar of praise from his fans and critics alike, it is evident that Ashwin Sanghi has yet again delivered an entertaining instalment in the Bharat series. Check out what readers are saying about Ashwin Sanghi's The Vault of Vishnu below:

Ashwin Sanghi's The Vault of Vishnu praised by readers

Finished reading #VaultOfVishnu. Only @ashwinsanghi can run parallel threads - one languid, one racy with multiple threads within before merging them skillfully. Vault of Vishnu climax is breathtaking, unexpected and complex, and reader feels a sigh of relief 😊 — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) February 28, 2020

The way @ashwinsanghi weaves warps and woofs of the ancient and the present, myth and history, history and fiction is amazing #VaultOfVishnu. 👍 pic.twitter.com/GBIDYsKnUb — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) February 28, 2020

Finally finished reading #TheVaultOfVishnu by @ashwinsanghi . Huge canvas, international plot and fast paced thriller. One quote I carry from the book is- A hero is no braver than an ordinary man but he is brave five minutes longer. Yet another masterpiece 👏. @BDUTT @rohini_sgh pic.twitter.com/1djZ1mmBxa — ARUN (@ManhasArun) February 23, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed this crazy journey into The Vault of Vishnu!

Despite my preference for Non Fiction, I eagerly await all of @ashwinsanghi’s work and religiously devour them. Pun intended :) #TheVaultOfVishnu@WestlandBooks #CurrentRead pic.twitter.com/wG1cHPmVMN — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) February 23, 2020

