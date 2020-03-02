The Debate
Ashwin Sanghi's 'The Vault Of Vishnu' Receives An Uproar Of Praise By Netizens

Books

Ashwin Sanghi's sixth instalment in the 'Bharat' series titled 'The Vault of Vishnu' has received positive reviews by both fans and critics. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashwin Sanghi

The sixth book in Ashwin Sanghi's Bharat series The Vault of Vishnu was recently released at the Jaipur Literature Festival. Author Ashwin Sanghi has evidently managed to keep readers hooked tot he series with the inclusion of fiction in mythological tales. The Vault of Vishnu is reportedly a fast-paced fantasy thriller which draws heavy inspiration from the Indian mythology. Having received an uproar of praise from his fans and critics alike, it is evident that Ashwin Sanghi has yet again delivered an entertaining instalment in the Bharat series. Check out what readers are saying about Ashwin Sanghi's The Vault of Vishnu below:

Ashwin Sanghi's The Vault of Vishnu praised by readers

