Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari puts a hold on her debut novel release, says 'I don't feel right'

Ace filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is set to don the cap of an author with her book 'Mapping Love', has now put it on hold, owing to the unprecedented pandemic situation. The novel, which was earlier set to release on 21st May has been put on hold for the time being. Taking to her social media, the filmmaker put out her official statement while thanking fans for the love and how she feels the time as inappropriate for the release of her debut novel.

'don't feel right to release novel'

"Celebrating the words I have written in the fragrance of a book store. The joy of opening a just arrived box with a beautiful book inside that has a story to say. Like my movies, I dreamt of a similar togetherness. Of reading chapters amongst book lovers and making all of you a part of my happiness. But my journey of life keeps surprising us and in these trying times I don't feel right to release my debut novel, 'Mapping Love' on 21st May 2021 when there are so many humans affected by this treacherous virus. I have decided to wait as time heals to see bright faces on a normal day and we rejoice in the love for all beautiful forms of art once again. Sending love to each and every one. Take care of yourselves and your young ones.”

Ashwiny had earlier announced the good news with a short teaser on Instagram and gave a glimpse of the novel and how the filmmaker has penned her life on paper. Ashwiny had been working on the book for quite some time now and wanted to release it at a time when the situation is better, and happier around. "We are thrilled to share that we will be publishing award-winning, critically acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s debut novel, ‘Mapping Love’, in May 2021. Set in the breathtaking jungles of India, this enthralling story with intertwining tales will tug your heart. An artist, writer, and filmmaker, her films ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ghar ki Murgi’, Panga’ are entertaining as well as thought-provoking (sic),” Rupa Publications had captioned the teaser then. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is also set to debut in the OTT space, with her debut OTT project, Faadu.

(Image credit: AshwinyIyerTiwari/ Instagram)