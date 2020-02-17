Audio Books On World History That You Should Listen To Right Now

If you are a history freak, high school textbooks are not the only option to immerse in the beautiful moments of the past. Nowadays, podcasts and audiobooks offer plenty of learning options. From the French Revolution to the innovative tales of Hollywood, these platforms cover crucial historical topics. Therefore, we have listed down the best podcasts and audiobooks on world history to treat your ears with:

Here are the best podcasts and audiobooks on history:

1. 30 for 30

This podcast is a spinoff of a documentary series of the same name. 30 for 30 focuses on historical sports stories and covers distinct tales that dive deep into a specific person’s life or event. Hosted by Jody Avirgan, this series also features a scandal revolving around Bikram Choudhury. A former devotee of the powerful figure Julia Lowrie Henderson shares the microphone with Choudhury’s victims who recall their experience.

2. Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History

Dan Carlin does not interview personalities or use audio effects. However, he is a renowned orator known for narrating epic historical moments. Carlin talks about strong leaders including Hitler and Alexander the Great, wars like Punic and World Wars, and atrocities such as crimes. This skillful orator reveals unheard and shocking twists to bring shivers to the listener’s spine. With people’s growing interest in his podcasts, Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History’s episodes have also lengthened drastically.

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Yuval Noah Harari’s book details the history of humankind. Starting with the numerous human species on our planet, Sapiens deals with the building of kingdoms and cities. Besides history fans, this book interests everyone. Its audiobook is an eye-opener for imaginative people and will add twists to your existing knowledge about the world.

4. A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson

This audiobook talks about everything from the Big Bang Theory to humans on the earth. A Short History of Nearly Everything covers an overview of biology, geology, and cosmology to weave a splendid story. Bill Bryson’s modern science book smoothly strides with details about how everything came into being amid numerous disapproved theories.

5. The Third Reich Trilogy

Richard J Evans is a famous historian. His take on Nazi Germany involves the rise and fall of Hitler. The Third Reich Trilogy starts from Germany in 1871 to the rise of Nazism. The last volume of this book finishes with the end of World War II. The historian’s book is widely popular and perfect for those who want to know about the Holocaust.

