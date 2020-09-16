Avni Doshi's Burnt Sugar In The Booker Prize 2020 List Among 6 Others; Read Details

Indian origin author Avni Doshi’s book Burnt Sugar is set to compete with six others for the prestigious Booker Prize 2020. The debutant novel Burnt Sugar will compete against double Booker winner Hillary Mantel’s The Mirror and the Light. The judges evaluated 162 novels published in the UK or Ireland between October 2019 and September 2020 before shortlisting six of them. The winner will receive a literary prize of 50,000 pounds in November.

The book was originally published as Girl In White Cotton. Avni Doshi made her debut as an author in India in 2019. Later, it was published in the UK under the title Burnt Sugar. According to Mint, Burnt Sugar will be competing against literary giants like Hilary Mantel and Anne Tyler. It is also reported that The Guardian praised the book by calling it an unsettling, sinewy debut startling in its venom and disarming in its humour.

Avni’s journey as a writer

Avni Doshi spoke about the journey she embarked on while making the book in an interview with Mint. When asked about her journey, Avni revealed that surreal was the best way to describe it. She further added that after writing in the dark for so many years it was difficult for her to believe that anyone would read it.

Avni called the writing process long and arduous and stated that she quit several times. She later added that she restarted just as many times. Anvi also mentioned that she lied to herself and everyone about how well the writing was going and added that deception is useful for a writer. In conclusion, she expressed how she was humbled by the process and stated that she’s now a different person than the one who started writing the book.

Avni's take on the characters of the book

When asked if it was tough to write about such difficult characters Avni stated that she didn’t worry about it. She further added that if she had to be afraid of her characters, writing would be the wrong profession for her. Avni concluded by saying that the real question was how she had been deformed by living with these characters for so long.

About Avni’s book Burnt Sugar

The book is based on the protagonist Antara and her relationship with her mother Tara. Tara walked out of her marriage and joined a spiritual clan. Tara and her daughter’s relationship begins to crumble when Tara is suspected of having Alzheimer’s disease.

