Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: NBT Organises 9-day Long Book Fair In Shimla; Features 45 Writers

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a nine-day-long book fair has been organised in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The fair is being organized by the ‘National Book Trust of India' and the Shimla book fair will go on from 25 June to July 3. With a concentration on children's literature, this event features more than 45 publishers and over 70 stalls in all major languages, particularly Hindi, English, Punjabi, Urdu, and Pahari.

"It is a very proud moment for our nation that National Book Trust (NBT) has decided to choose Shimla for this book fair. I have been associated with NBT for a long time. I was a part of Operation Blackboard and retired as an Administrative Officer from the Department of Education", said RL Chauhan, a local reader.

The reader goes on to speak on the importance of books and how they helped people survive through covid. These reading habits inculcated in young minds have helped the youth to read more books.

Yuvraj Malik, organiser and director of the national book trust, says, "The entire nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and this book fair is a part of it. Our aim is to promote the culture of book reading and give the book readers and writers a platform so that this culture of book reading can be passed onto our next generation".

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, along with its new series India@75, which introduces readers to the lives and struggles of our freedom fighters, NBT-India will also be showcasing its bilingual children's books that were released in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 criteria in the Shimla book fair.

Other Initiatives

Govind Singh Thakur, the Himachal Pradesh government's minister of education, stated that the government is building libraries in various parts of the state and that these kinds of book fairs will be promoted in other parts of the state so that people in the state can read more books. This is done in order to foster the habit of reading among young children.

The entrance to this book fair is free and a basic 10% discount is given on every book.

(With inputs from ANI)