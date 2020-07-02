Best Amazon Books Of 2020: Check Out The Best Pics For Your Shelf

The team of Book Editors at Amazon has finally shared their list of best books of 2020. This list has books from various genres and countries. All the books on the list will also be sold at a discounted price for a limited period of time. The topmost pick of the Amazon Book Editors was The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré.

Best Amazon books 2020, official list by Amazon Book Editors

Also Read | Sia Reveals How She Stopped Maddie Ziegler From Boarding A Flight With Harvey Weinstein

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Written by Abi Daré, The Girl with the Louding Voice tells the story of a young Nigerian woman who wants to choose her own future. Her mother tells her that if she wants to choose her own future, then she needs to get a “louding voice”. However, the woman's life takes an unfortunate turn when she is sold as a wife by her father.

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

Also Read | Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Invites V Senthil Kumar To Be Its Member

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family tells the story of the first family that was studied by the National Institute of Mental Health. The family had 12 children, six of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Due to these reasons, the family became the greatest hope for researchers who wanted to unravel the mysteries behind the disease.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel is a prequel to Suzanne Collins massively popular Hunger Games series. The book follows the story of Coriolanus Snow, a potential mentor for the tribute. The book will reveal how mentors manipulate the Hunger Games from the outside.

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Also Read | Kehlani Sued For Damaging Rental Ferrari, Company Alleges She Used It 'carelessly'

Deacon King Kong is an intriguing crime thriller written by James McBride where the readers know who the victim and the killer are from the very beginning. However, what truly makes this book unique is how it showcases the perspective of the investigators, the witnesses, the victim's friends and family, and the killer.

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown's Pretty Things is a "dazzling, twisty, and mesmerising" novel that tells the story of two broken women trying to survive their greatest con. The two leads are Nina and Vanessa, who come in contact with each other by pure happenstance. The book deals with Nina and Vanessa's relationships and their ambitions for greatness.

Writers & Lovers by Lily King

Writers & Lovers tells the story of Casey, a 31-year-old woman who still thinks that she can make a living out of her artistic skills. However, her life is in shambles and she is distraught over her mother's sudden death. Moreover, she is confused by the fact that she is falling in love with two different men at the same time. The story reveals how Casey deals with the end of her youth and how she fulfills her passion that she has been working on for six years.

Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran

Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In is a story about a group of immigrants who come to America in 1975. The book is also a coming of age story about Phuc Tran, an immigrant who came to the US along with his family. The book is about his life and how he navigates the day to day life of an American teenager while being treated as an outsider.

The City We Became by NK Jemisin

The City We Became is all about the city of New York. Five protectors of the city must face an evil that is threatening NYC and its people. The book is all about the battle for New York's soul, and how its five protectors save the city from the unseen evil.

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

Oona Out of Order is a unique and thought-provoking take on the time travel. At the stroke of midnight, Oona will turn 19-years-old. However, when midnight comes, she travels into the future and finds herself in her fifty-one-year-old body. Oona then realises that every year, she will travel to another age at random. Hence, Oona is getting to live her life but completely out of order.

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

The Mercies follows the story of a group of island stranded women, who have lost all the menfolk in their village to a brutal storm. With the men in their village dead, the women have to fend for themselves. However, things take a turn for the worse when Absalom Cornet, a witch-hunter for Scotland, arrives at the island and starts hunting the women.

Also Read | Disney Quiz: Calling All 90s Kids To Correctly Guess The Disney Movie From Its Villain

[Promo image and all other Images from Amazon Kindle]