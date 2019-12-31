Must-read Sci-fi Books That Were Loved By Avid Readers In 2019; See List

There were a number of novels released in 2019 which were loved by the fans and critics alike. A number of novels of different genres did well amongst the readers. Here is a look at the best science fiction novels released in 2019, which were loved by the readers.

Best sci-fi books of 2019

1. Doggerland

Doggerland is a book written by Ben Smith. The book has been described as inventive. The content is gripping and well-crafted. The novel covers a number of human elements like loneliness, hope, and survival. The story unfolds around a windfarm. It has been described as a must-read by most of the people who have read it.

2. The Pursuit of William Abbey

The Pursuit of William Abbey is a novel written by Claire North. The book was loved for the narration and style. The story revolves around how the choices made by people stay with them forever. The book released recently and has been becoming famous amongst readers.

3. This Is How You Lose The Time War

This Is How You Lose The Time War is a book written by Amal el-Mohtar and max Gladstone. The book is loved for the unexpected turn of events in its plot. The story is set around a letter which is found amidst a crisis. The letter has to be burnt before reading. This brings two rival agents together to some extent. This another one of the must-read sci-fi books of 2019.

4. Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Black Leopard, Red Wolf is the first part of a trilogy released in the beginning of this year. The book has been written by Marlon James. The story in this novel revolves around the events happening as a mercenary is hired to find a child who has been missing. The book is gripping as you keep reading. The book is loved by some, while a few feel it is too much.

