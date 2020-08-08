Book Lovers Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day Celebrated On August 9

Book Lovers Day, also commonly known as the National Book Lovers Day, is celebrated on August 9, every year. The day is an unofficial holiday, that is observed in order to encourage people to inculcate the habit of literature and reading. On this day specifically, people around the globe are advised to put their smartphones and every possible technological distraction away and pick up a book to read. Here is all you need to know about Book Lovers Day 2020

Book Lovers Day: History and Significance

Till date, the history and origin of the Book Lovers Day remain as a mystery. However, books have always been an integral part of civilisations and mankind's development. In earlier times, vellum or parchment was bound tightly with a wooden cover, in order to use them to make books.

Today, due to the upsurge in electronic devices that can be used to read news, articles and stories, the traditional method of book reading is decreasing with time. Computers, tablets, and most cell phones now provide the availability to read and e-books and tablets are fast becoming an alternative to hard-cover books. However, to stress on the importance and joy of reading an actual paperback book, the National Book Lovers Day is celebrated.

Happy Book Lovers Day 2020

In order to truly celebrate Book Lovers Day, one must only find a book and read it. You can pick a book of any genre you like, be it an enthralling steamy romance or a good whodunit mystery. What genre one reads is not why this day is celebrated but the fact that one reads is what makes the Book Lovers Day 2020 so important.

Book Lovers Day 2020 celebrations

No matter the preference, just reading a book at home with a cup of tea, or sharing a book meeting with friends, or even going to the library and making use of the wonderful books on those shelves is the perfect way to celebrate this day. Truly, the Book Lovers Day celebrates all the book lovers around the globe.

