Booker Prize 2020: 'Burst Sugar' To 'The Shadow King' Shortlisted Novels One Must Read

The Booker Prize is a literary prize award given each year for the best original novel published in the United Kingdom. The Booker Prize 2020 shortlist has been announced by the officials and it contains six-must read novels. The winner this year will be announced, this November and will receive the cash price of £50,000. Take a look at all the short-listed books here:

Diane Cook – The New Wilderness

The New Wilderness explores the unbreakable bond of a mother-daughter who are living in a ravaged world affected by climate change and overpopulation. Bea’s five-year-old daughter’s lungs are slowly deteriorating as the city’s population increases. The book unveils the mother’s efforts of trying to keep her daughter safe.

Tsitsi Dangarembga – This Mournable Body

This Mournable Body is an intense novel about the difficulties faced by women in Zimbabwe. The book recites how Tambudzai, leaves her stagnant job and lives in a youth hostel. While making her life worthy, Tambudzai her daily reality driving her to an ultimate breaking point.

Avni Doshi – Burnt Sugar

Burst Sugar is a story of betrayal, however not between lovers. It essays the story of a mother whose daughter is forced to take care of her, while they never shared a cordial relationship. This sharp story picks up the choking cord of memories that has bound these two women together.

Maaza Mengiste – The Shadow King

This gripping novel penned down by Maaza Mengiste takes readers during the 1935 Mussolini’s invasion in Ethiopia. Steamed around World War II, The Shadow King aptly describes real conflicts that took place around that time. Along with it, the novel attempts to shed light on women soldiers who are now forgotten in the pages of historical records.

Douglas Stuart – Shuggie Bain

Shuggie Bain revolves around the subjects like the harshness of poverty, limits of love and the hollowness that comes along with Pride. Set in 1981, the movie showcases how Glasgow is dying and all the other families are made to struggle for their survival. It essays the story of a woman who always expects more from life.

Brandon Taylor – Real Life

This piece created by Brandon Taylor is a sheer coming-of-age novel. It revolves around topics like intimacy, violence and mercy among friends. Set in Midwestern University Town, the novel unveils the life of an introverted man Alabama.

