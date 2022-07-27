Booker Prize 2022: Longlist Of 13 Writers Aged Between 20 To 87 Announced

The Booker Prize, which was earlier known as the Booker Prize for Fiction and the Man Booker Prize is a literary prize awarded every year for the best novel written in the English language and published in either the United Kingdom or Ireland. This year's Booker Prize was awarded to Geetanjali Shree for her book Tomb Of Sand, which was originally written as Ret Samadhi. Now, the Booker Prize 2022 longlist has been released which has books by authors aged between 20 to 87.

This year's longlist is described as "challenging, stimulating, surprising, nourishing" by the chair of judges Neil MacGregor. The judges this year were Neil MacGregor, Shahidha Bari, Helen Castor, M. John Harrison and Alain Mabanckou. MacGregor also said that the list "offers story, fable and parable, fantasy, mystery, meditation and thriller." Booker Prize 2022 longlist consists of three debuts, one shortest book and the youngest as well as the oldest authors to be ever nominated.

The longlist is as follows:

The Colony by Audrey Magee

After Sappho by Selby Wynn Schwartz

Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies by Maddie Mortimer

Case Study by Graeme Macrae

Treacle Walker by Alan Garner

The Trees by Percival Everett

Trust by Hernan Diaz

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout

Booth by Karen Joy Fowler

As per TheBookerPrizes.com, some interesting facts have been found in the 13 nominees of the longlist. The shortest book ever nominated Small Things Like These, by Claire Keegan has 116 pages. While Leila Mottley, 20, is the youngest author to ever get nominated, Alan Garner, 87, is the oldest. The judges of 2022 read a total of 169 novels for the longlist. The list consists of three debut novelists and four authors who had been nominated earlier.

Talking about the novels on the list, Neil MacGregor said how all the 169 novels that the judges read have different worlds. He further added how the books on the list are exceptionally written and crafted. He said, "The skill with which writers shape and sustain those variously imagined worlds, and allow others to inhabit them, has been our main criterion in proposing this longlist of 13 books. Exceptionally well written and carefully crafted, in whatever genre, they seem to us to exploit and expand what the language can do." "The list that we have selected offers story, fable and parable, fantasy, mystery, meditation and thriller," he added. The shortlist will be announced on September 6, 2022.

