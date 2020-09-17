Booker Prize Issues Statement As Netizen Spots 2020 Winner Listed Before Real Declaration

Soon after the announcement of the 2020 Booker Prize shortlist, Twitter user Adam Clay Croome shared a screenshot from the Booker Prize website which seemed to have announced Brandon Taylor as the winner of the prize. "Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year’s prize," read his tweet. The Twitter user tagged the author of Real Life, Brandon Taylor and congratulated him for the same as well.

Did Brandon Taylor's book win the 2020 Booker Prize?

Just minutes after Adam Clay Croome's tweet, Brandon Taylor replied suggesting that the announcement must be an error and laughed it off. He further added that the judges might not even have picked the winner of the 2020 Booker Prize just yet. Croome replied to the Real Life author's tweet and said, "Ah, but you'd have to say that."

Are @TheBookerPrizes aware that their website currently announces the winner of this year's prize, on the day the shortlist was announced!? Double congratulations to @blgtylr!! pic.twitter.com/3pTvGHKz8L — Adam Clay-Croome (@ClayCroome) September 15, 2020

lmfao, that must be a mistake. I don't think they've even picked a winner yet. — Brandon (@blgtylr) September 15, 2020

Following this, the Booker Prize took to Twitter to clarify the predicament. While explaining the situation, they said that Brandon Taylor was listed as the winner when they posted the shortlist on the website due to a technical glitch. They further verified the Real Life author's response and said that the winner of the 2020 Booker Prize has not been picked by the judges.

On posting the 2020 Booker Prize shortlist on the Booker Prize website, due to a technical error the author Brandon Taylor was listed as the winner. The judges have not yet met to decide the 2020 winner so this information is incorrect and has now been rectified. — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) September 15, 2020

2020 Booker Prize

Out of the 162 books submitted, a total of 6 books have been shortlisted by the Judges for the 2020 Booker Prize. Diane Cook's novel The New Wilderness, Tsitsi Dangarembga's This Mournable Body, Maaza Mengiste's The Shadow King, Douglas Stuart's Shuggie Bain, Brandon Taylor's Real Life and Avni Doshi's Burnt Sugar were shortlisted for the prestigious literary award this year. Booker Prize shared the shortlisted books picked by the judges on Tuesday, September 15.

The Prize is open for fiction writers of all nationalities. The Booker Prize is an annual literary prize awarded to the best novel written in English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland. The winner for the 2020 Booker Prize will be announced on November 17 as per the official website. Author Margaret Atwood's novel The Testaments won the 2019 Booker Prize along with an experimental novel titled Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo.

