Top Books For Adults To Read If You're A Fan Of Harry Potter

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter captured the imagination of the entire world. Reading her novels was one of the favourite past time of many young-adults. In fact, there are many Potterheads who have devoured these novels more than one time. If you too are a fan of the same genre, then here are 10 books that you would also love to read.

10 adult books to read if you love Harry Potter

The Chronicles of Narnia

It was widely speculated that J.K. Rowling was apparently heavily influenced by C.S. Lewis, the author of Chronicles of Narnia. Although this book falls under the children’s fiction, adults too can read this book once, if they loved Harry Potter. This series of fantasy novels was also made into films, years ago.

His Dark Materials

Harry Potter was a story that would remain a favourite for all audiences. However, if one wants a mature exploration and deeper subtext, His Dark Materials is a perfect read. The book, written by Philip Pullman, is a series which explores the existence of parallel worlds.

Macbeth

Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy. Considered as the greatest triumphs of English Literature, Macbeth was also adapted into movies, several times.

Neverwhere

Written by Neil Gaiman, Neverwhere is perfect for Harry Potter fans. Neil Gaiman is one of the most celebrated British authors. The book explores a hidden world living right beneath us.

The Little White Horse

The Little White Horse was reportedly also one of J.K Rowling’s favourite books. Harry Potter fans who have read the books thoroughly might be able to find out that these books too had the perfect fantasy descriptions. It is highly recommended.

The Hobbit

Another book that would be loved by Harry Potter fans is 'The Hobbit' written by J.R.R. Tolkiens. The classic story is about a hobbit named Bilbo Baggins who goes on a quest with a wizard and few dwarves. It is considered to be one of the best books in its genre.

The Wind in the Willows

Written by Kenneth Grahame, The Wind in the Willows brings out the charm of anthropomorphic animals. The story is incredibly charming and can be read by a person of any age.

Wildwood

Colin Meloy was a popular member of the band The Decemberists. But very few knew that he could write too. Colin Meloy along with his wife had written this sweet fantasy story of Wildwood. It is a suitable read for all ages.

The Once and Future King

The Once and Future King is a perfect retelling story of Le Morte d'Arthur’s. From the sword in the stone to the lady in the lake, this novel is an epic myth of the heroes who save the distressed. It was a highly acclaimed book during its time.

The Canterbury

The Canterbury is written by renowned author Geoffrey Chaucer. It is a collection of short stories from Medieval England and tells the tales of pilgrims. This book would be loved by Harry Potter fans because it speaks about real-life stories and urged readers to believe in "magic".

