Books To Read About Afghanistan War To Understand The Ongoing Crisis In The Country

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has stepped down from his post after talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiations took place at the Presidential palace. As the world looks upon the ongoing Afghanistan War crisis and Taliban taking over the country, take a look at some books that have covered this long-ongoing war in the country and will help one understand the current crisis.

1. Afghanistan: A Cultural and Political History

Afghanistan: A Cultural and Political History written by Thomas Barfield introduces readers to the diversity of tribal and ethnic groups in Afghanistan, explaining what unites them as Afghans despite the regional, cultural, and political differences that divide them. Barfield clearly describes how Afghanistan's armed factions plunged the country into a civil war, giving rise to clerical rule by the Taliban and Afghanistan's isolation from the world.

2.Taliban: The Story of the Afghan Warlords

The Taliban: The Story behind the Afghan Warlords by Ahmed Rashid explains how the Taliban came into being, how it is sustained and how Osama bin Laden had risen to such a figure of absolute power. Ahmed Rashid clarifies the often confusing racial and religious tensions that dominate this fractious land. And describes why the drug trade has exacerbated an already strained situation.

3.This Man's Army

This Man's Army is a memoir written by Andrew Exum about his experience of the Afghanistan War. The book recalls his journey as he led his troops into Afghanistan to root out the hard-core remnants of Osama bin Laden’s forces. Exum contended with Afghani warlords, cable news correspondents, and the military bureaucracy while for hunting a desperate enemy in a treacherous land. After returning home, Exum struggled to come to terms with the media coverage and public perception of the war.

4. Heroes of the Age – Moral Fault Lines on the Afghan Frontier

Heroes of the Age looks at the competition within Afghanistan between tribe, state and Islam. David B Edwards in his book writes that Afghanistan’s central problem was Afghanistan itself. The book talks about much of the political turmoil that has occurred in Afghanistan since the Marxist revolution of 1978.

5. Before Taliban – Genealogies of the Afghan Jihad

Also written by David B Edwards, the book traces the lives of three recent Afghan leaders in Afghanistan's history - Nur Muhammad Taraki, Samiullah Safi, and Qazi Amin Waqad. It explains how the promise of progress and prosperity that animated Afghanistan in the 1960s crumbled and became the present tragedy of discord, destruction, and despair. Each of the men Edwards profiles were engaged in the political struggles of the country's recent history. They hoped to see Afghanistan become a more just and democratic nation. But their visions for their country were radically different, and in the end, all three failed and were killed or exiled.

6. I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and was Shot by the Taliban

The book is an autobiographical book by Malala Yousafzai details the early life of Yousafzai, her father's ownership of schools and activism, the rise and fall of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in Swat Valley and the assassination attempt made against Yousafzai, when she was aged 15, following her activism for female education.

