Books To Read To Help Cope With The Loss Of A Close Friend Or Loved One

One of the most difficult times for an individual is when someone very close to them passes away. It becomes very difficult to get through this experience. One of the most important things during these difficult times is to keep determination and strength. Many authors have divulged into this theme and tried to share how one can cope up with a personal loss.

Stephen Hawking's Books To Read To Fall In Love With The Theory Of The Universe!

Books that will help cope with the pain of loss

P. S. I Love You by Cecelia Ahern

The book P.S. I Love You was released in the year 2004. The book talks about Holly, who loses her husband Gerry. The 30-year-old is so much in love with her husband as she tries to cope with the loss and tragedy. Gerry, dying from a terminal illness, had set up a chain of letters for her to read and they help her move on. The book beautifully talks about how there must be a balance between what you hold on to and what you let go of after you lose a loved one.

Virginia Woolf Books To Read If You Want To Explore 20th Century Literature

Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom

Mitch Albom got reconnected with his mentors, his college professor Morrie Schwartz, after years only to find that he was dying from ALS. Mitch then visited Morrie every Tuesday to talk about life and its lessons. The book was published in the year 1997. It talks about how one must live their best lives but also appreciate those who are important at the same time.

Edgar Allan Poe's Best Horror And Detective Genre Books To Read

Looking for Alaska by John Green

Looking for Alaska is a contemporary novel by John Green. The book traces the story of Alaska Young, Miles Halter, and Chip Martin. Miles is head over heels for Alaska but never actually expresses his feelings. Alaska then dies in a tragic accident but Miles is all set to believe that it is not possible. The book looks at how sometimes people go through denial after losing a loved one but it becomes important for them to continue living their lives.

Best Children Books To Read Out To Your Young Ones

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock