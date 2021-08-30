Buddhadeb Guha, Creator Of 'Rijuda', Passes Away At 85; Read About His Life And Works

Quick links:
Image: Buddhadeb Guha/Twitter
Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha breathed his last in a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night. The celebrated writer died of a heart attack at the age of 85 and is survived by his two daughters.
His best-known works include Madhukari, Koeler Kachhe, Sobinoy Nibedon, and Baba Howa. Guha's works were also popular among children and he was responsible for introducing the world to characters Rijuda and Rudra. Most of Guha's work revolved around the theme of nature.
Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar conveyed his sympathies on Guha's death. "Saddened at passing of eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as 'Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer). His works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul," he tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences and recalled some of Guha's notable works.
"I am deeply saddened by the demise of the eminent writer Buddhadev Guha. He passed away in Kolkata last night. He was 85 years old. Buddhadev Guha, the prominent author of Bengali literature, had written notable books including Koel, Kojagar, Madhukari, Jangalmahal, Charibeti etc. He is also the creator of two popular fictional characters in Bengali literature - Rivu and Rijuda," the West Bengal CM wrote.
Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote, "Sad news from #Kolkata Buddhadeb Guha, eminent writer, has passed away. He was 85. He leaves behind a massive body of literary work, mostly about east India forests, their people and their culture. Condolences to his family. Prayers for the departed soul. (sic)"
Here are some other reactions to the prominent writer's demise:
Today we lost eminent Bengali writer Shri Buddhadeb Guha who succumbed to covid complications. The creator of the popular children’s character Rijuda and his sidekick Rudra. He is best remembered for his novel Madhukori which is considered a milestone in Bengali literature. RIP.— Satyam Roychowdhury (@SRConly) August 30, 2021
What a bad news to start the day with.— Kaushik | কৌশিক (@kachatterjee) August 30, 2021
Buddhadeb Guha gave me the first test of the Jungles through his stories.
RIP.
Rest in your creation, Budhdhadeb Guha. My teenage would have been incomplete without Riju-da. #BuddhadebGuha— Soumi Paul (@Soumi33) August 30, 2021
Guha attended the University of Calcutta's St Xavier's College. He spent his early years in several districts across Bangladesh. In his Rivu series, he depicts those days in Rangpur, Jaipurhat, and Barisal. Some of Rivu's novels are dedicated to his childhood friends.
Rijuda, an imaginary figure who explores jungles with his companion Rudra, was also created by him. He primarily wrote on the jungles of Eastern India. In 1976, Guha was awarded the Ananda Puraskar. By profession, he was a chartered accountant.