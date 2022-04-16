Chaulia's 'Crunch Time' A Trailblazer, Charts India's Strategic Shift: Amb Lakshmi Puri

Professor Sreeram Chaulia is one of the foremost experts on international relations and foreign and security policy. This trailblazing book, appropriately titled 'Crunch Time', seeks to decode Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative leadership on India’s foreign and security policy and how he has fused his vision of ‘India First’ with ‘Security First’ to forge a robust approach to deal with foreign adversaries.

The book’s dedication has the essence: “To India, which is returning to its original self, Bharat” (p. V). What I admire about Chaulia is that he is unapologetically nationalistic and applies that lens to his appraisal of PM Modi’s national security and foreign policy. It is not surprising then that the book is laudatory of PM Modi’s strategies, efforts, achievements, and deservedly so. As per Chaulia, the reversion to Bharat is in progress and Modi has initiated this epic change.

Transformation of strategic culture

In his perceptive Foreword to the book, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain has rightly pointed out that 'Crunch Time' is a path-breaking book on the transformation of India’s strategic culture, particularly India’s fluid, tactical and strategic response repertoire in military intervention, economic action, and diplomacy (p. XI). The book has immense significance in understanding India’s cultural shift from a static and reactive state to a dynamic and proactive one, in matters of foreign and security policy after 2014.

'Crunch Time' vividly charts the transformation from a very ‘soft state’ with a defensive, weak-kneed and ineffective posture and response to threats and aggression to one that brooks no aggression of any kind, raises its cost to the enemy and is comfortable with its once-forgotten civilizational legacy of using calibrated hard power as a tool of statecraft and military manoeuvers (p. XIII).

The Prelude: 26/11 and the first Depsang standoff

While comparisons are not always kind, they are vital to understanding what happened before and after PM Modi came to power. I don’t think there was any Indian who did not feel abjectly defenceless and diminished when we stomached the 26/11 terrorist assault in Mumbai on our sovereignty, peace, and security without any retaliation and lessons taught to our enemies, whatever maybe the justification given for inaction. Chaulia calls it a “watershed moment” (p. XVI), as it damaged India’s credibility as a secure and capable nation, and severely dented national pride (p. XVII). Even with China, Chaulia points out how the Border Defence Cooperation Agreement (BDCA) signed in the aftermath of the first standoff in the Depsang Valley in 2013 was a weak and partly futile attempt to reverse the damage and reduce China’s aggressive tendencies (pp. XI-XIII).

Now, by contrast, Chaulia shows that PM Modi turned adversity into opportunity with an authoritative account of his handling of four major crises since 2014. Beginning with the Pathankot attack, where Pakistan drew first blood, to the Pakistani State-backed terrorist/ proxy jihadist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, to the Chinese incursions and provocations in Doklam and Ladakh. The latter was in the midst of the most calamitous, existential, health and bio-security crisis originating from China itself– the coronavirus pandemic. Against China, Modi employed the ‘credible deterrence’ approach whereas against Pakistan, he adopted a ‘punitive action’ doctrine; both surely were a shift from military-political diffirence to self-confidence.

Trial by fire

There is no better ‘Agni Pareeksha’ or trial by fire than a national security crisis, which was aplenty from 2014 to 2022. Crises test the robustness and efficacy of the national security infrastructure, the character of its leadership, but equally importantly, the quality of security and foreign policy actions and responses of the government when faced with high threats, imperfect information, short time for decision making and action, element of surprise and risk of perceived blowup into full-scale military hostilities. PM Modi’s assertive management, Chaulia argues, has pushed the frontiers of security effectiveness and prompted self-revitalization in every respect.

The Modi mindset

Chaulia credits PM Modi’s psychological and behavioural make-up, which includes risk-taking, lucidity, intelligence, confidence, creativity, sense-making abilities, and he is a ‘constraint challenger’ and not a ‘constraint respecter’, and his preference of not appeasing but resisting and outwitting the foreign adversary (pp. XXIII-XXIV). This, along with calibrated escalation measures and implementation to secure favourable negotiating positions in geopolitical and crisis response domains, helps India survive and thrive through these crises.

When it comes to making decisions in the best national security interest of India, PM Modi is not overly constrained by what the international community will think of his actions. Rather, he uses all instruments of kinetic diplomacy to win over world opinion and to garner support for India’s campaign against terrorism and expansionism. Chaulia demonstrates that ‘Duniya kya sochegi’ is not Modi’s concern, but ‘Hum Duniya ki soch ko badlenge’ is his approach.

Empirical substantiation

The book is appreciative of PM Modi’s policies and actions, but the author goes beyond ideological trumpeting or theoretical treatment by empirically marshalling facts and drawing upon strategic and security studies templates, opinions, conversations with practitioners from related fields including those who are not known to be ‘Modi Bhakts’; in order to build a coherent policy narrative that would be difficult to refute.

Chaulia takes up the following case studies: (a) the Pathankot and Uri attacks of 2016; (b) the 2017 Doklam Standoff; (c) the 2019 Pulwama attack; and (d) the Face-off in Eastern Ladakh in 2020; all of which, unless one is politically motivated to disbelief, should remove any doubts about how India prevailed despite the severest of challenges and built a military, diplomatic and psychological bulwark against aggression and psy-ops of our enemies within and without.

Doctrines guiding Modi’s actions

Chaulia has characterized PM Modi’s actions in various categories including the doctrine of ‘Offensive Defence’, redrawing India’s response mechanisms, feistiness and plucky character, willingness to resort to unpredictable military escalation, upgrading conventional military strategy from reactive defence to proactive deterrence by denial. (pp.67-70).

He further elaborates, by citing examples of the Doklam and post-Uri crises, that these actions were not indiscriminate gambles but calculated and measured uses of force to create a pattern of unpredictable, muscular behaviour arising from military strength, political will, agility to deter adversaries, thwart future attacks and neutralize if not defeat their aggressive moves (p. 70). Modi’s awareness of India’s strengths and smart diplomacy epitomises a ‘leading power’, which India is surely becoming, Chaulia avers.

Reforming and reinforcing military security infrastructure

Chaulia has drawn upon ancient Indian military and strategic thinkers like Kautilya, Kamandaka and Shukracharya to characterize and validate PM Modi’s actions. Integral in PM Modi’s approach has been structural reforms, equipping the Indian military with hardware and software, modernizing and upgrading cyber security, and strengthening the integration and coordination of India’s national security apparatus. This will no doubt stand us in good stead in deterring and fending off our adversaries, including in a possible two-front war.

Confronting hard-edged and touchy ‘national security states’ like Pakistan, where the military dominance over civilian leadership is at the root of its iterated war-like conduct, and China, where the Communist Party controls what the scholar Tai Ming calls a ‘national security Party-state’, has been no small challenge, especially for India, being a politically pluralistic democracy where the opposition often tries to undermine and question security and foreign policy responses to crisis instead of standing with the government in solidarity (p. 70).

Mass support

Fortunately, the people are wiser than the political parties, and thanks to PM’s talent as a communicator, redefinition and affirmation of Indian nationhood and the deft mobilization of Indian security assets have won him phenomenal mass support as a ‘guardian of national security’, evident by the nationalistic outpourings during the crises and the electoral victories in national and state levels (pp. 69-70). Chaulia stresses that the “fissiparous and centrifugal political and social winds have been replaced by nationalism and a national consciousness that had eluded India for decades.” PM Modi feels the pulse of the people as much as he makes it throb with nationalism.

Complimentary national and International moves

Equally important to the success of the strong strategic security stance of PM Modi have been the courageous changes made within the country, like the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) etc. In addition to this are the bold realignments and diplomatic actions to shore up India’s position vis-a-vis China and Pakistan at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC) respectively. Other successes include the Indo-Pacific maritime defence diplomacy, the ‘Quad’ grouping and upgraded strategic security partnership with the United States whilst maintaining strategic autonomy.

A secure India is integral to the idea of a ‘New India’ being shaped by PM Modi’s Amrit Mahotsav ‘India at 100’ Vision. Protecting India’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability that guarantees the safety and well-being of its population across its vast frontiers is at the core of a dynamic and consequential security policy. Chaulia’s book demonstrates and assures the reader that we are in the safe hands of Narendra Modi and the people of India know this. They elect him for it.

Conclusion

In Crunch Time, PM Modi is shown to be one of the best security crisis managers and also a strong leader with an indomitable will to reinstate India to its glory and preeminence as Bharat in the world. PM Modi continues to script the history of India’s rise and return as a great power by courageously and deftly meeting serious and multiple security challenges, both ongoing and emerging, such as China-Pakistan threats, the COVID-19 crisis, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, and the Russia-Ukraine war. I would like to conclude by hoping that PM Modi continues to, in Thomas Carlyle’s words, “act like a thunder, storm the skies, while others are waiting to be stormed.”

The author of this review, Ambassador Lakshmi Puri, is a former Indian diplomat and has served as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.