Chetan Bhagat Admits He Had To Learn How To Write Murder Mystery For Latest Novel; Read

Chetan Bhagat is considered to be one of the most popular fiction authors in India. Having written seven bestselling fiction novels, the author has decided to change his genre and explore the world of murder mysteries. After foraying into unfamiliar territory in 2018 with The Girl in Room 105, Chetan Bhagat has recently released his new book, One Arranged Murder. While talking about the book, Chetan Bhagat revealed that he had to learn how to write a good murder mystery. Read further ahead to know about Chetan Bhagat’s experience writing One Arranged Murder.

Also Read | Chetan Bhagat Teases 'suicide Or Murder?'; Claims 'sometimes It's Not Easy To Tell'

Chetan Bhagat on writing One Arranged Murder

While having a candid chat with PTI, Chetan Bhagat opened up about his experience writing his recently launched, One Arranged Murder. Like many others, the banker-turned-author Chetan Bhagat too had to turn to Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for getting inspiration. Chetan Bhagat revealed that he had to learn how to write a good murder mystery.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Narrates Chetan Bhagat's Upcoming One Arranged Murder Through Book Trailer

During the interview, the author said that he thinks after a period of time he thought that he must reinvent himself because people expect him to keep surprising them and do something new. So, Chetan Bhagat decided to change his genre. But, in order to write a murder mystery, the 2 States author didn’t have a background for it and thus read up a lot of murder mysteries.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Stars In Chetan Bhagat's Book Trailer Again, Makes Fans Go 'it's A Sequel'

While talking about One Arranged Murder, Chetan Bhagat said that it is not purely a murder mystery. It is a story of friendship, love and relationships. It is as much a Punjabi family story as it is a murder mystery. His recent novel is quite an intricate and elaborate book. The author revealed that the plot of the book has lots of twists and turns and a lot of suspense.

Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput And Abhishek Resurrected My Career With Kai Po Che': Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat also mentioned that he thought that the book has quite a strange setting as Karwa Chauth is never associated with murder. If one goes to think about it, then only a known person would be aware of the time you will be on the roof and can plan something like this. Chetan Bhagat thought that it would make an interesting story based on a real event. Part of it is borrowed from a real event and the rest is a fictional story of a Punjabi joint family. Chetan Bhagat thought it would be interesting to have suspects in a joint family.

(With Inputs from PTI)