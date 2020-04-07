Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Will Soon Publish A Feminist Desk Diary

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is a Nigerian writer, who is most known for her works like Purple Hibiscus, Half a Yellow Sun, and The Think Around Your Neck. She has also penned a novella-like essay titled We Should All Be Feminist. Recently, she was seen making the headlines as one of her essays was getting turned into a planner. Read on to know more about this book and the planner here:

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie set to launch a planner dairy

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been critically acclaimed for her work in the field of literature, especially African literature. Her novels have been considered as classics in the world of literature. She is a strong and vocal supporter of feminism and it is quite evident from her books and their titles.

Adichie’s desk diary is named after her essay, as well as her popular TED talk We Should All Be Feminist. It will be a diary with a weekly format imbibed in it, with some illustrations to keep the users engaged. It will also have some strong and powerful quotes to inspire everyone out there. It has been said that this planner diary will also include an introduction to inspire the readers to be the best versions of themselves.

Planners can be used for several different purposes and in various ways. It can be used to pen ur to-do lists, it can work as your manager, and organise things for you. One can use it as a health journal, or a dream journal, or to keep a track of one's financial activities.

