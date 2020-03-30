National Book Trust All Set To Launch Book Series On Coronavirus Pandemic

A new report by thy the National Book Trust revealed that the administration is working on a new book under the title ‘Corona Studies Series’. There will be not one, but several topics covered under the title covering an array of topics like art, literature, economy and more and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of many. The book will also cover the lockdown effects declared by the Indian authorities.

NBT to launch books on coronavirus and its effects on the society

National Book Trust is an autonomous structure falling under the Human Resources Development Ministry. According to the statement by the representatives of the ministry, the process will be undertaken by a group of psychologists, counsellors and study groups. Apparently, the book will be elaborately sub-titled Psycho-Social Impact of Corona Pandemic and The Ways to Cope.

The series will headline the foreseen and ongoing effects of the pandemic situation which has led to a rather sedentary lifestyle. It will further give insights on the trailing effects of corona. Furthermore, reports suggest that the books will not be restricted to English but will be available in regional languages as well as expanding the readership under specific subjects. The series will welcome budding researchers and writers to publish and contribute to the work.

The National Book Trust’s chairman Prasad Sharma revealed that the books will be a mechanism to cope with streamlined subjects at the debate. These will include ‘stay at home’ topics to engage more readers. The Trust aims at making the books available online for a wide array of readers.

Furthermore, National Book Trust’s director, Yuvraj Malik, revealed that there are e-editions and also physical copies of these books which will out as soon as the material is accumulated. The series will be extended to children for which picture and words edition will be provided to raise awareness for future readers as well. These books will be out soon according to Malik.