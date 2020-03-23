Boris Johnson's Father Stanley Claims He Predicted COVID-19 40 Years Ago In A Novel

Father of current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and famous author Stanley Johnson has claimed that he predicted the Coronavirus 40 years ago in a novel. Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson spoke to a popular news portal regarding his prediction that he made 40 years ago about an on-going Coronavirus in the UK and the world. Stanley Johnson mentioned in the interview that his book, The Marburg Virus, specifies or rather has imagined the outbreak of a deadly contagious virus.

Stanley Johnson claims he predicted COVID-19 in a novel published 40 years ago

The famous author was quoted in the interview saying that the plot for his book was the pressure of time. Stanley Johnson then added that the urgent need to find an antidote or the means to immunisation was what followed in the book. He also claimed that the book speaks of containment or delay. Stanley admitted that he travelled to many medical facilities around the world as part of the research for the book he was writing.

Stanley claimed that his hero in the book, Dr Lowell Kaplan, is a great epidemiologist. In the book, the author has claimed that the doctor goes on a quest to find the affected monkey named the green monkey. The doctor then proceeds with his ways to make an antidote upon finding the infected animal to later save humanity. Stanley Johnson then went on to say that he hopes that just like his fictional story, we as a community too can help fight the coronavirus in the UK and the world.

The Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and affecting several lives all over the world. The Coronavirus crisis in the UK has created fear and panic among citizens. Several countries are advising their citizens to remain quarantined and practice basic hygiene in order to break the chain of the spread of the virus.

