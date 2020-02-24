With Dan Brown's Book For Kids, A Look At Other Adult Genre Authors Who Wrote For Children

The current news in the literary world is that Dan Brown is writing a book for children. Rather than going back to his comfort genre, i.e. conspiracy and thriller, Brown will be writing his next for young readers. Similarly, there are many authors in the history of literature who have shifted genres from writing serious adult fiction to children stories.

ALSO READ | 15 Best Translated Books That Are A Must-read For All Literary Lovers

Here is a list of authors who wrote children's books after adult fiction

Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood is a Canadian author who started writing in the year 1961. Atwood is known best for her dystopian work The Handmaid's Tale and also Alias Grace. The author wrote a children's book named Up in the Tree which was published in the year 1978. It was a picture book that looked at the adventures of two children who lived up in a tree.

ALSO READ | Tamil Writer Perumal Murugan's Best Books That You Can Read In English Translation

Gertrude Stein

Gertrude Stein was an American novelist, poet and playwright. Stein doesn't have a lot of books under her name, but she certainly has won many hearts through her writing. After writing some autobiographical works, Gertrude wrote a novel named The World is Round. It was published in the year 1973 and was based on Rose, who was a little girl trying to find her place in the big world.

ALSO READ | Popular Books Of 2019 In Non-fiction Category For Every Reader

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie is known for his sharp writing along with his imaginative yet beautiful worlds. Salman wrote Haroun and the Sea of Stories, a fantasy novel which was written for children. The book looks at the story of Haroun, who sets out to restore the poisoned source of the sea of stories. There are many people who want to drain the seas of its storytelling properties whom he meets.

ALSO READ | Auschwitz Memorial Calls Out Amazon For Selling 'Nazi Propaganda' Books

Oscar Wilde

One of the finest writers known to British Literature is Oscar Wilde. Wilde has given some of the most gruesome, satirical and gut-wrenching stories. He shifted to the children's genre when he wrote the short story The Happy Prince. It tells the story of a golden statue of a prince and his friend the Swallow.

ALSO READ | Books Based On The American President Donald Trump's Term In The White House

Source: Margaret Atwood Instagram & Salman Rushdie