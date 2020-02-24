Dan Brown All Set To Enthrall Young Children With New Book 'Wild Symphony'

Popular writer Dan Brown is all set to make his child fiction debut this year. The book, titled Wild Symphony, is reported to be inspired by classics like Peter and the Wolf and The Carnival of The Animals, among others. The book that will be one of its kind will reportedly be published by Penguin Random House and hit the stands by September 1, 2020. Here is all you need to know about Dan Brown's children's book.

All about author Dan Brown's children's book- Wild Symphony

Dan Brown, who is popular among the bibliophiles for his gripping thrillers like the Da Vinci Code, Inferno, Angels & Demons, among others, announced his child fiction debut through his social media on February 21, 2020. In the social media post, Dan Brown revealed that Wild Symphony will follow the life trails of Maestro Mouse, a music conductor. Wild Symphony will trace Maestro Mouse's journey, as he traverses through the jungle to gather his friends for a musical concert.

The book that will illustrate his journey through a series of pictures, is reported to have 21 original tracks composed by Dan Brown. The tracks performed by the Zagreb Festival Orchestra in Croatia is supposed to bring together a one of its kind experience with augmented reality. Much like his previous literary works, Wild Symphony will consist of plot twists and intriguing puzzles that will cater to different age groups.

Dan Brown's Wild Symphony inspired by Opera?

In a recent media interview, Dan Brown revealed that Wild Symphony is just like an opera performance. It encaptivates the audiences with its beautiful mise-en-scene and dramatic music. He further wished for the success of his new endeavour, which according to him, promises to bring together a new experience. Further in the interview, Dan Brown revealed that Wild Symphony will be out on September 1, 2020, along with the musical album, which the readers can relish through augmented reality.

