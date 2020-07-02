Author Dan Brown's Wife Files Lawsuit Against Him For 'unlawful And Egregious Conduct'

Author Dan Brown has reportedly been sued by his ex-wife for “unlawful and egregious conduct” that amounted to a “proverbial life of lies” during the last several years of their marriage. According to international media, a lawsuit has been filed in Rockingham superior court in New Hampshire. Brown was married to Blythe Brown from 1997 till their divorce last December.

In the lawsuit filed, on June 30, Blythe Brown has alleged that her 56-year-old husband, “secretly siphoned” off vast sums of money “to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs” with women, including a Dutch horse trainer on whom he lavished extravagant gifts. In addition, she has alleged she suffered "emotional distress” and that Dan misrepresented the couple’s wealth in the financial affidavit that he signed as part of their divorce agreement.

Lawsuit about "standing for herself"

Blythe, while speaking to an American media outlet, also said that the lawsuit was about "standing for herself" and asserting her self worth. She added that it was time to reveal Dan’s "betrayal and deceit" adding that she is still trying to absorb that he had had been living a “double life” during their marriage. Dan has retaliated, saying that he was “stunned that his ex-wife was making such false claims”. “On the day that Blythe and I married, I never remotely thought that we eventually would grow so far apart,” he wrote in a statement.

Dan Brown's first two novels were not that popular but his third, Da Vinci Code made him an overnight star. However, his wife has claimed that she wasn’t just a bystander to his success. In her lawsuit, she has claimed that, she was the lead researcher and developed historical emphases and complex plot twists for Da Vinci Code and all other brown’s books. In past, Dan has any times acknowledged the contribution of his wife in his books.

