‘Claiming citizenship and nation’, a book that digs deep into changing nature of Muslim politics in India was launched on Wednesday. Speaking to Republic World at the launch, academician and author Dr. Aishwarya Pandit emphasised on how Indian National Congress mobilised minority groups in north India, particularly in the state of Uttar Pradesh where they have been demographically dominant in various constituencies. Notably, the book also sheds light on ideas of citizenship in independent, post-colonial India.

She described her book to as shedding light on issues that are at the heart of Indian politics. “It looks at how the workers of the Congress Party accepted and 'bowed down' to demand of partition of the Indian subcontinent", she said highlighting that people who previously worked with Muslim League were given tickets in post-partition Congress.

“It (Congress) gave tickets to people who had supported the Muslim League in 1946. Communal Muslims, average congress workers, people you have fought your whole life against, they were being given tickets," she said.

Elaborating on the issues faced by Muslims in 2022, Pandit said that they have lost their faith in secularism, “In practice, it has failed them miserably". Regardless, she stressed that the Congress party used members of the minority communities to gain electoral benefits. "Colonial trend of using religious symbols for mobilisation of minorities has been continued. Congress makes the accusation that it is only done by the communal parties, but Congress itself has continued using religious symbols during elections".

Pandit accused the congress of ousting leaders who did not agree with the party's agenda. “Congress blacked out leaders like Purushottam Das Tandon, who were arguing for the cause of Hindu refugees, for the cause of Hindi," she said. "PD Tondon was democratically elected as the President of Congress in 1951. But Nehru did not agree with him because of his pro-Hindu stance and he was ousted unceremoniously.

'Making and unmaking of Congress heartland'

She also spoke about the 'Making and unmaking of congress heartland'- a topic widely discussed in her book. "It is with the respect of Uttar Pradesh," Pandit said adding that in post-colonial India, an overwhelming number of party Karyakartas felt that they were appeasing the minorities in Uttar Pradesh. She substantiated her point by giving an example of the protection of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)-which Mohammad Ali Jinnah in his memoirs referred to as the storm centre of his Pakistan movement.

“There are sections that believe that secularism has been compromised and the congress party did not listen to groups. The failure of the party to reach a large cross-section of society has led to its demise in UP," she said.

Highlighting the relevance of her book in the contemporary world, Pandit said that three sites- Ram Janmbhoomi, Krishna Janmbhoomi and Gyanvapi were claimed even back then. "The desire to make Uttar Pradesh a Hindu Pradesh was present in the society even back then. It is just coming to the forefront now," the author emphasized.

Talking about the effort that went into authoring the book, she said that it was part of her PhD thesis which she started writing in 2010 at Cambridge University. Post submission of the thesis, she continued to work on the book and to make it appealing to a larger section of society.

“I hope it is interesting and thought-provoking. I hope we start asking the right questions,” she added.

Dr. Aishwarya Pandit is an Associate Professor at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, India. She was previously a visiting fellow at the Centre for Developing Societies, New Delhi, India. She has also taught at the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, India.

