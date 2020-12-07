Family Of Late British Novelist Roald Dahl Apologizes For His Anti-Semitic Remarks; Read

Roald Dahl has written a number of famous books which are read worldwide and several of them have even been adapted into films. The late British novelist has been accused of making remarks in his lifetime which could be seen as being inappropriate to the Jewish community, i.e., antisemitic remarks. The author was consequently accused of antisemitism and the family of the deceased author has come out with a statement apologizing for his remarks. Have a look at their statement on this matter along with the antisemitic comments that the author had made.

Family of British author Roald Dahl apologizes for his antisemitic remarks

Roald Dahl has been accused quite a few times of making inappropriate statements in his time which would never have been accepted in this era. In an interview to New Statesman magazine, the author had said that the traits of Jewish character “provokes animosity”, and that it could be a lack of generosity towards non-Jews. He further went on to add in that interview that even a person like Hitler did not “pick on them for no reason”. It is a well-known fact that the Jewish community were subjected to genocide under Hitler’s regime, and these comments prompted responses to Roald Dahl’s antisemitism.

According to ABC, the family of the deceased author made a statement in the website of the organisations that manage his legacy which reads, “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl's stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations”. This was responded by Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, saying that “This apology should have happened long ago”, and that the prejudices of Roald Dahl were no secret and have “tarnished his legacy”. There has been no further response from the author's family yet on this.

After Roald Dahl's family have apologised for his antisemitism, @BoDPres says "This apology should have happened long ago... His abhorrent antisemitic prejudices were no secret and have tarnished his legacy." Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QRzSr2ns9u — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) December 6, 2020

One of the interesting facts about Roald Dahl is that he wrote books like The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which were later adapted into films. Roald Dahl’s antisemitism came into light with the mentioned interview, which took place in 1983. The author passed away seven years later, in 1990.

