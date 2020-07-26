Famous First Lines Quiz: Are You A Bibliophile? Guess The Opening Lines Of These Classics

Do you consider yourself a true Novel Expert? How much do you really know about the classic novels you love? You are given the opening lines of a few classic novels, guess which novel it is. Here is a quick quiz for you to determine if you are a true book worm. Answer the following questions:
Famous first lines of books Quiz:
1) "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife."
- Pride & Prejudice
- Emma
- Sense & Sensibility
- Persuasion
2) "Mrs Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself."
- A Room of One’s Own
- Mrs Dalloway
- To the Lighthouse
- The waves
3) "In my younger and more vulnerable years, my father gave me some advice that I've been turning over in my mind ever since."
- Tender is the Night
- This Side of Paradise
- The Great Gatsby
- The Beautiful & Damned
4) "Mr and Mrs Dursley, of number four Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much."
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
5) "The final dying sounds of their dress rehearsal left the Laurel Players with nothing to do but stand there, silent and helpless, blinking out over the footlights of an empty auditorium."
- Revolutionary Road
- The Easter Parade
- Disturbing the Peace
- Liars in Love
6) "Alice was beginning to get very tired of sitting by her sister on the riverbank, and of having nothing to do: once or twice she had peeped into the book her sister was reading, but it had no pictures or conversations in it, 'and what is the use of a book', thought Alice, 'without pictures or conversation?"
- Through the Looking-Glass
- Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
- Jabberwocky
- The Hunting of the Snark
7) "My suffering left me sad and gloomy."
- Beatrice and Virgil
- Self
- Life of Pi
- The High Mountains of Portugal
8) "To Sherlock Holmes, she is always the woman."
- The Adventures
- The Sign of Four
- The Lost World
- Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia
ALSO READ| Bollywood Song Quiz: Can You Guess THESE Hit Songs From The 90s By Their Emoji Equations?
9) "In a hole in the ground, there lived a Hobbit."
- The Hobbit
- The Lord of the Rings
- The Fall of Gondolin
- The Book of Lost Tales
ALSO READ| Dunkirk Movie Quiz: Only True Christopher Nolan Fans Can Ace This Quiz
10) "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again."
- Jamaica Inn
- Rebecca
- My Cousin Rachel
- Frenchman’s Creek
ALSO READ| Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 22 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers
The Answer Key:
- Pride & Prejudice
- Mrs Dalloway
- The Great Gatsby
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
- Revolutionary Road
- Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
- Life of Pi
- Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia
- The Hobbit
- Rebecca
ALSO READ| Flipkart Quiz Answers July 22, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
(Disclaimer: This quiz is made only for entertainment purposes. Republic doesn’t support, guarantee or encourages any delusional behaviour)