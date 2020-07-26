Famous First Lines Quiz: Are You A Bibliophile? Guess The Opening Lines Of These Classics

Do you consider yourself a true Novel Expert? How much do you really know about the classic novels you love? You are given the opening lines of a few classic novels, guess which novel it is. Here is a quick quiz for you to determine if you are a true book worm. Answer the following questions:

Famous first lines of books Quiz:

1) "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife."

Pride & Prejudice

Emma

Sense & Sensibility

Persuasion

2) "Mrs Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself."

A Room of One’s Own

Mrs Dalloway

To the Lighthouse

The waves

3) "In my younger and more vulnerable years, my father gave me some advice that I've been turning over in my mind ever since."

Tender is the Night

This Side of Paradise

The Great Gatsby

The Beautiful & Damned

4) "Mr and Mrs Dursley, of number four Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much."

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

5) "The final dying sounds of their dress rehearsal left the Laurel Players with nothing to do but stand there, silent and helpless, blinking out over the footlights of an empty auditorium."

Revolutionary Road

The Easter Parade

Disturbing the Peace

Liars in Love

6) "Alice was beginning to get very tired of sitting by her sister on the riverbank, and of having nothing to do: once or twice she had peeped into the book her sister was reading, but it had no pictures or conversations in it, 'and what is the use of a book', thought Alice, 'without pictures or conversation?"

Through the Looking-Glass

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Jabberwocky

The Hunting of the Snark

7) "My suffering left me sad and gloomy."

Beatrice and Virgil

Self

Life of Pi

The High Mountains of Portugal

8) "To Sherlock Holmes, she is always the woman."

The Adventures

The Sign of Four

The Lost World

Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia

9) "In a hole in the ground, there lived a Hobbit."

The Hobbit

The Lord of the Rings

The Fall of Gondolin

The Book of Lost Tales

10) "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again."

Jamaica Inn

Rebecca

My Cousin Rachel

Frenchman’s Creek

The Answer Key:

Pride & Prejudice Mrs Dalloway The Great Gatsby Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Revolutionary Road Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Life of Pi Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia The Hobbit Rebecca

