'First Citizen': Tracing The Journey Of India's 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, whose sheer hard work helped him advance from being a grassroots level leader to being the nation's first citizen, will bid adieu to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 24 after completing his five-year term. He brought to the Office of President a wealth of expertise gained through working across the nation, from the bottom up to the Top Court and Parliament.

Sworn in as the country's 14th President on July 25, 2017, Kovind has been an advocate of parity and integrity in society. As he is set to pass the baton to his successor Droupadi Murmu, who also comes from a humble background, three books- 'Moods, Moments, and Memories...Former Presidents of India (1950-2017)', 'Interpreting Geometries' and 'First Citizen'- will be released on Sunday, July 24.

'First Citizen' is a pictorial record of President Ram Nath Kovind who has visited all Indian states, almost all multiple times. He has also paid visits to 33 countries till June, enhancing India's global outreach and footprints, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

'First Citizen': Here is President Kovind's term in pictures

On May 22, 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind took a walk at Mall Road in Shimla and purchased books for his grandchildren from a bookshop.

On May 22, 2018, President Kovind visited a cafeteria in Shimla and made all the payments through his credit card, like a normal citizen.

In a classroom of the Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President’s Estate on February 10, 2020.

On September 14, 2019, President Kovind posed with the statue of Yash Chopra who shot several memorable scenes of his films in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland.

A US citizen's plan of an India-themed wedding at Taj Malabar, Kochi, would have been disrupted due to security detail for the Presidential visit, but thanks to the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 7, 2020.

At the Air Force Station in Pune on December 7, 2021, where the President witnessed an air display, interacted with the air warriors, and also experienced the Su-30 MKI Full Mission Simulator.

President Kovind being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on October 1, 2018.

On the morning walk on June 24, 2020, during the quiet days when the COVID-19 lockdown was easing out.

At Lakshadweep's Bangaram beach on January 8, 2020.

Continuing the daily regimen of Yoga and Meditation on International Yoga Day on June 21, 2020.

At the opening of the annual Rashtrapati Bhavan Udyanotsav at Mughal Gardens on February 16, 2021.

Image: Rashtrapati Bhavan