From Jade Sharma To Toni Morrison, Some Of The Notable Authors Who Passed Away In 2019

The world of literature is full of brilliant authors who portray complex human emotions at its best. These authors are often revered by the general public as their narratives help add a layer of perspective to people's lives and act as a beacon for those who seek solace in books. However, the world lost some of its literary mastercraftsmen as we entered the new decade. Here are some of the most notable authors who passed away in the past 6 months.

Notable authors who passed away in 2019

Jade Sharma

Jade, who was known for her book Problems, passed away in July at just 39 years of age. Jade was known for her writing and her brutal honesty when it came to social justice. People in her circle and her followers appreciated her book Problems.

Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison's death shook the literary world and resulted in a wave of sorrow across the world. The esteemed writer passed away at the age of 88 in early August. Her most notable books include Beloved, Sula and Song of Solomon. She is often regarded as one of the most important writers in American history and was also the first African American to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993.

Ernest J. Gaines

Ernest was a well-known author, best known for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman published in 1971. He was also known for the 1993 novel, A Lesson Before Dying, which went on to win the National Book Critics Circle award for fiction. In 1993, Gaines was awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant and his work was chosen by Oprah’s book club. The writer died in early November at the age of 86.

Robert K. Massie

Massie is widely regarded as the author who popularised Russian history. He was well known for his books including the famous Nicholas and Alexandra. The book went on to sell over four million copies and is regarded as one of the most popular historical studies ever published. He passed away in early December at age 90.