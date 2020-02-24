From Toni Morrison To Herman Melville, Legendary Authors Who Met US Presidents

When a President of United States of America meets literary scholars and writers, it becomes a special occassion. Some of the relationships are well-revered among the masses. Here is a look at the time when famous writers met US presidents and left a lasting impact.

1. Herman Melville and Abraham Lincoln

The two great minds met in the year 1861. Herman Melville met Abraham Lincoln when he was on a hunt for a job and ended up in Washington. Being a writer of such class, he had the ability to define the place in the most beautiful way possible. He had spoken about how great the crowd looked with the brilliant scenery. Herman Melville had also said how Abraham Lincoln was much better looking than what he had imagined. He had also said that Mr President was someone who worked hard at his job.

2. Edith Wharton and Teddy Roosevelt

Edith Wharton and Teddy Roosevelt reportedly knew each other long before they met. They had connections through common circles. Teddy Roosevelt was a fan of fiction written by the famous author. Hence when the two met, he was delighted that he could make literature references without having to worry about the other person understanding him. Mr President's love for literature and certain books was not a hidden fact to anyone.

3. Barak Obama and Toni Morrison

The meet between Barak Obama and Toni Morrison was known to most people. Mr President presented the legendary author with the Medal of Freedom. It was the sweetest moment as the two shared a warm moment as they spoke and patiently waited through the ceremony. Toni Morrison has the most thankful eyes while US president Barak Obama could not stop congratulating her. The event happened in the year 2012 and goes down as one of a kind.

Image Courtesy: Barack Obama Instagram and Canva

