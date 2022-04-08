Geetanjali Shree's ‘Tomb Of Sand’ First Hindi Novel To Be Shortlisted For Int'l Booker

It was an immensely proud moment for India after author Geetanjali Shree’s novel Tomb of Sand on Thursday became the first Hindi language work of fiction to be shortlisted for the International Booker Prize. The book which has been translated into English by Daisy Rockwell and described by the judges as a “loud and irresistible novel”, will be pit against five other titles from around the world for the prestigious 50,000 pounds literary prize, which is split evenly between the author and translator.

The author who was overwhelmed to receive a nomination shared her emotions in a statement and said, “It is recognition of a very special kind. When a work appeals to unknown people sitting in faraway places, then it must have the ability to transcend its specific cultural context and touch the universal and the human.”

Meru Gokhale, who is the publisher at The Penguin Press Group, took to Twitter and congratulated the author along with the translator for the brilliant translation. “‘Ret Samadhi’ or 'Tomb of Sand': A Hindi novel has been selected for the International Booker Prize shortlist for the first time! Congratulations to its author Geetanjali Shree and to @shreedaisy for the brilliant translation.”

The other five books and authors nominated include Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, translated by Anton Hur from Korean; A New Name: Septology VI-VII by Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls from Norwegian; Heaven by Mieko Kawakami, translated by Samuel Bett and David Boyd from Japanese; Elena Knows by Claudia Piñeiro, translated by Frances Riddle from Spanish; and The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft from Polish.

According to PTI, for the first time in 2022, the shortlisted authors and translators will each receive 2,500 pounds, an increase from 1,000 pounds in previous years – bringing the total value of the prize to 80,000 pounds.

Author Geetanjali Shree who is nominated this year hails from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. She is an author of three novels and several story collections, with her work translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean. The 64-year-old New Delhi-based author has received and been shortlisted for a number of awards and fellowships. Tomb of Sand is one of her first books to be published in the UK. The winner for 2022 will be announced at a ceremony in London on 26 May.

