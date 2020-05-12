Guns N’ Roses Are All Set To Release A Picture Book For Children; Read Details Here

American hard rock band Guns N' Roses will soon be releasing a picture book for children. American author James Patterson has collaborated with Guns N' Roses to release the picture book. The picture book is titled, Sweet Child O' Mine. It is named after Guns N' Roses' hit song of the same name which was out in the year 1988.

In an interview with a media publication, James Patterson said that he has been a fan of Guns N' Roses since a very long time. He also said that he was thrilled to team up with the band. The author expressed his excitement in bringing Guns N' Roses' famed hit song to life on the pages. The picture book celebrates love and music and how they bring everyone together in the sweetest ways, added James Paterson.

The story of Sweet Child O' Mine is based on Natalia and Maya. Natalia and Maya are the daughter and niece of Guns N' Roses' manager Fernando Lebeis. The story of the picture book follows their adventure as they grow up touring with the band. Talking about the book Sweet Child O' Mine, James Patterson further mentioned that the kids will love to read this picture book and the parents will love singing along.

The book Sweet Child O' Mine is illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin and will be published by Jimmy Patterson which is James Patterson's imprint for children's books. Publisher Jimmy Patterson recently confirmed the news on the social media account.

Here is a look at the official announcement that publisher Jimmy Patterson made

Your favorite song is about to become your favorite picture book! @JP_Books presents Sweet Child O' Mine by @gunsnroses. Let us know some of your favorite memories of this iconic song, and pre-order the book here: https://t.co/D5q8JB6nQL pic.twitter.com/OgJaNnfU38 — JIMMY Patterson (@jimmy_books) May 7, 2020

This is not the first time that Jimmy Patterson has collaborated with well-known personalities. In the past, Jimmy Patterson wrote the novel The President Is Missing along with the former US President Bill Clinton. However, this is the first book by the music band Guns N' Roses. But the Guns N' Roses is not the first band to do so. In the past, Paul McCartney from the Beatles band also released the children's picture book Hey Grandude.

