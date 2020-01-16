Haruki Murakami's Insightful Quotes That Will Pull Your Heartstrings

Haruki Murakami is a popular Japanese author who is known for stringing words together in a beautiful melody that touches the deepest corners of one’s heart and soul. Haruki Murakami's books and stories have been bestsellers in Japan as well as globally, with his work being translated into 50 different languages. His books have sold millions of copies outside his native country and have been lauded for his spectacular work. He has received numerous accolades, including the World Fantasy Award, the Frank O'Connor International Short Story Award, the Franz Kafka Prize and the Jerusalem Prize.

Haruki Murakami's books such as A Wind-up Bird Chronicle, A Wild Sheep Chase, 1Q84, Kafka on the Shore, have been lauded by book lovers all over the world. Not only his books but also the quotes from his work have struck a chord with people. His writings are based on people’s feeling and what they go through.

Also read | Best Of Haruki Murakami: From Kafka On The Shore To Pinball, Books To Add To Your List

Haruki Murakami recently celebrated his 71st birthday and revealed that he had never dreamt of becoming a writer. But seems like destiny has everything planned. Here are some of Haruki Murakami quotes that will take you on a magical ride of what you are feeling deep down.

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” — Kafka on the Shore

“We’re both looking at the same moon, in the same world. We’re connected to reality by the same line. All I have to do is quietly draw it towards me.” — Sputnik Sweetheart

“I sometimes think that people’s hearts are like deep wells. Nobody knows what’s at the bottom. All you can do is imagine by what comes floating to the surface every once in a while.” — Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman

Also read | From Malala To Greta: Quotes From 10 Powerful Women Who Defined The Decade

“It’s not as if our lives are divided simply into light and dark. There’s shadowy middle ground. Recognizing and understanding the shadows is what a healthy intelligence does. And to acquire a healthy intelligence takes a certain amount of time and effort.” — After Dark

“I was always hungry for love. Just once, I wanted to know what it was like to get my fill of it—to be fed so much love I couldn’t take any more. Just once.” — Norwegian Wood

“Most people are not looking for provable truths. As you said, truth is often accompanied by intense pain, and almost no one is looking for painful truths. What people need is beautiful, comforting stories that make them feel as if their lives have some meaning. Which is where religion comes from.” — 1Q84

Also read | Book Quotes: 'The Alchemist', 'Harry Potter' And Others To Inspire Your Instagram Captions

Also read | Books: Few Iconic Quotes From Various Popular Books

Image courtesy: Shutterstock