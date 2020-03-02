The Debate
Here Are Some Great Reads Penned By Bollywood Celebrities To Check Out

Books

Books to read from the library of pieces written by Bollywood celebrities. Here is a look at four actors of Bollywood who have delivered good books over time.

Over the years, a number of books have been released which have successfully conquered the market till date. Not just big-name authors, but the book industry and self-publishing boom has allowed multitudes to try their hand at writing. a few Bollywood celebrities have also joined the fray, making their ventures as first-time authors and released books. Take a look.

Books written by Bollywood celebrities to add to your to-read list

1.       Happy for No Reason

Happy For No Reason is a book written by Mandira Bedi who has been a prominent face on the small screen. In this book, she has spoken about how one can find happiness in the little things. The book has mostly been defined by the critics as a philosophical and spiritual outlook towards life. The book basically talks about how one can get out of a dark zone on a dull day. Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has also spoken extensively about the book and recommended it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2.       Mrs. Funnybones

Mrs. Funnybones is a book written by the talented Twinkle Khanna. The book has been described by most people as a fun read. Parts of the book are hilarious in the most effortless manner. Mrs. Funnybones has also been written in the style similar to a blog. Most of the readers could be seen connecting with the book and its plot. The book is basically an effort at easing up the reader.

3.       The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting

The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting is a book based on parenting analysis by Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre. The book is a guide to eating healthy and the right kind of parenting. The book basically focuses on finding the balance between traditional and modern kind of parenting. Her thesis has been described as right and useful by most of the readers.

Giving birth to another human being is one of the most spiritually inclined process one can experience

4.       Cracking The Code

Cracking the Code was a book written by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He has disclosed in the book the ideal method of going around in Bollywood. He has expressed how his journey has been from scratch. The book is being praised by quite a few people ever since its release in the year 2015. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

