Indian-origin Author Chetna Maroo’s Debut Novel Western Lane Shortlisted For Booker Prize

London-based Indian-origin author Chetna Maroo’s debut novel Western Lane is among the six shortlisted novels for 2023 Booker Prize - called the “Booker dozen".

Booker Prize 2023 judging panel announced the final list in London on Thursday.

Maroo’s novel was selected from 163 books published between October last year and September this year. In August this year, it was among the 13 books that made it to the Booker longlist.

A coming-of-age story set in British Gujarati milieu

Kenya-born Maroo’s novel, set within the context of the British Gujarati milieu, revolves around the story of an 11-year-old girl named Gopi and her bonds with her family.

“Chetna Maroo’s deeply evocative debut of a family grappling with grief conveyed through crystalline language which reverberates like the sound of ‘a ball hit clean and hard with a close echo’. It is stunning and it stays with you,” said Esi Edugyan, the chair of the Booker Prize 2023 judging panel, while announcing the shortlist.

With reference to her shortlisted work in an interview with Booker Prize organisers, Maroo said, “It’s fair to call it a sports novel. It’s also been called a coming-of-age novel, a domestic novel, a novel about grief, a novel about the immigrant experience.”

“I’m not sure how best to categorise Western Lane, but I’m interested in how readers read it,” said the author, talking about how she expects readers to perceive her work, which, according to the writer's own admission, took three years to take shape.

I write slowly: Maroo on her creative process

When asked about her creative process, Maroo added, "I write slowly, the first pages in longhand, then typing. I usually try to get each sentence and paragraph sounding right before I go on, reading and editing from the beginning of the story. My own process seems unwise to me, because I know I’ll eventually cut sections that I’ve spent weeks or months going over, but I have no other way. I have to trust that the work will benefit in the end from the rhythm and slow quality of this attention."

Maroo was the recipient of the 2022 Plimpton Prize for Fiction. Before becoming a full-time writer, she worked as an accountant.

A diverse selection

The other books that have made their way to the final six are Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Ireland), The Bee Sting by Paul Murray (Ireland), Study for Obedience by Sarah Bernstein (Canada), If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery (US) and This Other Eden by Paul Harding (US).

The prestigious Booker Prize is open to works of fiction written in English and published in the UK or Ireland. The winner of the prize will receive £50,000, while the other shortlisted authors will receive £2,500.