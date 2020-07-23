Indra Nooyi Recommends Two Business Books While Navigating The ‘ravages Of The Pandemic'

The former PepsiCo chairman Indra Nooyi recommended two books for business leaders. Recently, she shared a post on her official LinkedIn account and urged people to read them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned that they offer insights that are timely and timeless all at once. Read on to know the name of the two business books that Indra Nooyi recommended.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is one of the challenges to run a sustainable business. Entrepreneurs and companies have been attempting to adapt to their current situation. So, the former PepsiCo chairman Indra Nooyi recommended two books for business leaders in a recent post on her official LinkedIn account. She revealed her choices while global supply chains have been navigating the ‘ravages of the pandemic’. Here are the books on business that Indra Nooyi recommended on the online service platform amid the COVID-19 lockdown:

Winning Now, Winning Later by David M Cote

Speaking about the book, Indra Nooyi wrote, “Winning Now, Winning Later by the incredible David M Cote, who successfully led Honeywell for 15 years. David explains clearly why it’s important to judiciously balance the short and the long term in managing a company.” The former PepsiCo chairman also called it a must-read. She penned, “I only wish I had this playbook available to me during my own tenure as a CEO.”

Also read: ICC Board Meet: Nomination Process For Next Chairman Is Primary Agenda

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

'Trade Is Not a Four-Letter Word' - Fred Hochberg

The second book that Indra Nooyi recommended was Trade is Not a Four Letter Word. Writing about the author Fred Hochberg, she revealed how he sat at the helm of the Export-Import Bank of the United States from 2009 to 2017. The former CEO applauded him and wrote, “Fred’s uncanny ability and to simplify the very complex results in a clear-eyed, informative defense of the importance of free trade. If you have ever wondered what makes it possible to enjoy all the products that make daily life possible, this book is for you. And if you have not thought about trade, this engaging book will spark in you a fascination you never knew you had.”

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting