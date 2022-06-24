J.K. Rowling Falls Prey To Prank By Russians Impersonating Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Famed British author J.K.Rowling, who is well known for creating the well-known novel series, Harry Potter series has once again managed to get featured in headlines, this time, due to a prank. Reportedly, the celebrated author has fallen victim to a hoax wherein she was fooled into believing she is having a Zoom call with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

J.K. Rowling gets pranked

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, a new video of J.K. Rowling is doing rounds on the internet where the Harry Potter author was seen getting tricked by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus. The comedians pranked the author by making her believe that she was having a video call with Ukraine's president.

As per the video, the pranksters reveal that Harry Potter’s lightning bolt forehead mark 'Z' very much resembles the symbol that the Russian Military uses on their weapons and tanks. Moreover, they also spoke about several characters in the renowned novel series.

In the video, the pranksters can be heard saying, "I want to clarify where you are sending the money that Lumos has collected. We want to buy a lot of weapons and missiles with your money to destroy Russian troops, I hope you are all for that.” To this, Rowling replied, "We’ll look after the kids, but I really want Ukraine to have all of the arms it needs."

Take a look at the video here:

After the videos pertaining to the prank went viral, the author's spokesperson responded to the development and called the stunt 'distasteful.' The spokesperson stated, "J.K. Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region. The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation." For the unversed, the same prankster duo had earlier tricked notable names like Elton John, Prince Harry, Billie Eilish, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and George W. Bush.

Image: Instagram@jkrowling_official