Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice's Letters Were Brought To Life By A Team Of Calligraphers

Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is one of the most popular novels that got adapted into several series and movies as well as plays over the centuries. The characters of Mr Filtwilliam Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet from the book were written so well that the fans felt a personal connection with them, and till date, they remain beloved fictional characters of all time. Barbara Heller claims herself to be a Janeite and wanted to bring a more tactile model of the book to establish a deeper connection with the characters.

Jane Austen's letter brought to life

A report in Atlasobscura suggests that Barbara Heller loves to come across letters that are exchanged by characters in a story in the e-book versions. Which made her think how great it would be if hardbound books also contained letters that are exchanged by characters in the story of the book. Reportedly, she got inspired to come up with a tactile model of Pride and Prejudice which would help readers come closer to their characters.

The idea is to tuck in 19 letters in actual envelopes and put them in the book. So as a reader progresses reading the book, they will be able to read the letters that are sent out by the characters in the book to accelerate the plot further. To give it a more personalised touch, each letter will be written keeping in mind the characteristics of the particular character.

To write the letters and give each character handwriting according to their characteristics, a team of calligraphers was combined to bring to like Jane Austen’s fictional letters. This will allow the letters to be distinct from each other and define the particular character more clearly. Barabara Heller explained to the portal that keeping in mind the qualities of the characters defined in Pride and Prejudice they thought about how they would strike the Ts, or space words.

Image credits:Chroniclebooks.com

Heller also told the portal that to maintain a style throughout a whole piece of writing, she and her team would really understand the text and the character’s state of mind. She further said that then it came naturally. She further admitted to the portal that each letter was written many many times to get it to look just right.

The book has released recently on Chroniclebooks.com.

Image credits: Chroniclebooks.com