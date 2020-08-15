John Grisham's 'A Time For Mercy' To Release On October 13, 2020

Author John Grisham’s new book A Time for Mercy would come out in October 2020. The publication of Hodder & Stoughton could release on October 13 this year. The upcoming novel will mark the appearance of Jack Brigance for the third time. Similar to the previous two books, A Time to Kill and Sycamore Row, A Time for Mercy is in the backdrop of Clanton, Mississippi.

The description of John Grisham’s A Time for Mercy reveals how Jack Brigance takes on the impossible case. It said that Deputy Stuart Kofer was a protected man. Though he turned his drunken rages on girlfriend Josie and children many times, the police had always managed to shield him. However, one night, the deputy went far and left Josie for dead on the floor before he passed out. Her sixteen-year-old son Drew picked up the gun and took the law in his hands. However, Jake Brigance, who was well-experienced to solve the case, did not want to pick it and defend the young boy. When the trial began, the only outcome was the gas chamber for Drew. But Jake Brigance took the case and proved that everything was possible.

Publisher Oliver Johnson reportedly acquired the UK and Commonwealth rights of the author’s new book. According to The Bookseller, John Grisham’s UK editor, Johnson talked about A Time for Mercy. He called it 'special' as it had the same set of Clanton, Mississippi, and lawyer hero Jake Brigance, like the second book. The editor recalled buying A Time to Kill thirty years ago, and how its film adaptation launched the career of Matthew McConaughey. Speaking about the upcoming novel, he lauded the courtroom drama and was confident that the author’s fans would love it.

Recently, John Grisham took to his official Twitter handle and announced the release date of A Time for Mercy. He broke the news days after unveiling the US/ Canada cover of the book. The author tweeted, ”You've seen the US/Canada cover of A TIME FOR MERCY. Now, for the first time, here is the cover for the UK and ANZ. As in North America, the @HodderBooks edition of A TIME FOR MERCY goes on sale October 13. It's interesting how differently the US and the UK approach cover art...”. Check out John Grisham's tweet:

You've seen the US/Canada cover of A TIME FOR MERCY. Now, for the first time, here is the cover for the UK and ANZ. As in North America, the @HodderBooks edition of A TIME FOR MERCY goes on sale October 13. It's interesting how differently the US and the UK approach cover art... pic.twitter.com/jGdYQKhqMO — John Grisham (@JohnGrisham) August 11, 2020

