John Le Carré, The Master Of Espionage, Passes Away At Age 89 Due To Pneumonia

David John Moore Cornwell, well known by his pen name John le Carré, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by his literary agency, Curtis Brown on Sunday, December 13. John le Carré was well-known amongst readers for his elegant and intricate narratives.

Hailed as the ‘Master of Espionage’, his literary work brought acclaim to the espionage thriller genre which served as an inspiration for many others. His contribution to the literary field will always remain unforgettable.

The Agency Cutis Brown in their statement unveiled that the death of the author wasn’t related to COVID-19 at all. His family confirmed to the Guardian, that John le Carré died of pneumonia. John Geller, the CEO of the Curtis Brown Group said, “It is with great sadness that I must share the news that David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carré, passed away after a short illness (not COVID-19 related in Cornwall on Saturday evening 12th December 2020”.

John Geller further added saying, “He was 89. Our hearts go out to his four sons, their families and to his dear wife, Jane. John le Carré was an undisputed giant of English literature. He defined the Cold War era and fearlessly spoke truth to power in the decades that followed”.

The family of the great writer has asked for privacy in this time of grief. However, they have released an official statement which says -

It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell – John Le Carre – passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness. David is survived by his beloved wife of almost fifty years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon. We all grieve deeply his passing. Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness.

As soon as the unfortunate news was confirmed, it left the literary world in the state of shock. Many contemporary authors, took to Twitter to extend their support to John’s family and share their grief. Take a look:

if you've never read John Le Carre who sadly passed away yesterday



Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is the place to start



as good as the BBC TV & recent film adaptation is neither comes close to capturing the brilliance of this book, quite simply the greatest spy novel ever written... pic.twitter.com/49SUuBjYu5 — Adrian McKinty (@adrianmckinty) December 13, 2020

Very distressed to hear this. One of the great postwar British novelists, and an unforgettable, unique character. My deepest condolences to Jane and all the family. https://t.co/wCHMccVbO4 — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) December 13, 2020

John le Carre has passed at the age of 89. This terrible year has claimed a literary giant and a humanitarian spirit. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 13, 2020

