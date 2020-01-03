J.R.R Tolkien Birth Anniversary: Notable Works Of The Hobbit Author

128 years ago today on January 3, 1892, John Ronald Reuel Tolkien came into the world in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Today is a day for all of us to celebrate the life of a great man, and our love of the world and characters he created. Tolkien didn't set out with the intention of becoming a fantasy author, but after giving high fantasy epics he has inspired generations of writers, filmmakers, artists and fans. His stories have also been made into plays, films, paintings, and songs. To celebrate his birthday, here are some notable works from the JRR Tolkein.

The Hobbit

Fantasy novel by J.R.R Tolkein, The Hobbit introduced Tolkien’s richly imagined world of Middle Earth in its Third Age. The Hobbit was later adapted in various forms, notably as an animated television movie (1977) and as a series of live-action films (2012, 2013) helmed by New Zealand director Peter Jackson. The novel is considered as a great modern classic and the prelude to The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings

J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is a masterpiece till now. The fantasy novel was initially published in three parts as The Fellowship of the Ring (1954), The Two Towers (1955), and The Return of the King (1955). The Lord of the Rings, together with The Hobbit, have had an enormous influence on that genre as a whole.

Three and Leaf

Anyone who has read Tolkien will know that fairy-stories are not just only for children. This volume is a collection of works by him which shows the diversity of JRR Tolkien’s imagination. It also shows the depth of his knowledge of English history. This collection includes his famous essay, On Fairy-stories, Leaf by Niggle, the poem Mythopoeia and the verse drama, The Homecoming of Beorhtnoth.

