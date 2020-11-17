Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2020 shortlist out; winners to be declare in Dec

The shortlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2020 was announced by the New India Foundation on Monday. The shortlist for the 3rd edition of the book prize includes six notable non-fiction books from various genres written by emerging writers. The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize awards the winning writer a cash reward of Rs 15 lakhs along with a citation. The winner of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2020, which was established in 2018, is scheduled to be announced in December 2020.

📢Announcing the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF #BookPrize 2020 Shortlist. An outstanding list of 6 titles encompassing several genres.



This year’s eminent jury includes Niraja Gopal Jayal (Chair), @Ram_Guha, @NandanNilekani, @srinathraghava3, Nayanjot Lahiri & Manish Sabharwal. pic.twitter.com/lsY2gGhfqB — New India Foundation (@newindiafndtion) November 16, 2020

Read | Barack Obama Shares Praise For India In Book; Mentions Mahabharata, Ramayana, Bollywood

Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2020 shortlist

Mobilizing the Marginalized: Ethnic Parties without Ethnic Movements written by Amit Ahuja, published by Oxford University Press Midnight's Machines: A Political History of Technology in India written by Arun Mohan Sukumar, published by Penguin Random House The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra written by Arupjyoti Saikia, published by Oxford University Press A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon written by Jairam Ramesh, published by Penguin Random House Bottle of Lies: Ranbaxy and the Dark Side of Indian Pharma written by Katherine Eban, published by Juggernaut Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth written by Stephen Alter, published by Aleph

Read | 'Worth Travelling': Anupam Kher Reaches Delhi To Gift First Copy Of New Book To His Mother

The NIF Book Prize aimed at recognising and celebrating the 'excellence in non-fiction writings on modern/contemporary India' has books from genres like environmental history, biography, investigative, among others, in the 2020 edition. The jury that decided the shortlisted books is chaired by political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal. The jury also includes authors Nayanjot Lahiri, Ramachandra Guha, Nandan Nilekani, Srinath Raghavan and Chairman of Teamlease Services Manish Sabharwal among others.

Read | Penguin Random House India Publishes E-book To Bust Myths About The Novel Coronavirus

In an official statement, the jury stated, "The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay prize short-list demonstrates the range and quality of non-fiction writing about modern India, from political biography to the sociology of politics, from investigative journalism to the history of ecology and of technology."

Read | New Book To Document Journey Of BJP, PM Modi’s Current Popularity