Lockdown Diaries: Haiku Tribute To COVID-19 Patients Captures Solitude Of Isolation

As the country continues to be under the dark shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Shahnaz penned down a collection of Japanese Haiku that reflect the moments of those COVID-19 patients who were confined and could not be with their family. Her poem is a tribute to their lives and also a beautiful reminder for those left behind.

I will never know

How you felt

How your face broke into tears

How you keep looking out of the window

I will never know

My nights and days

are only about you

I can't see anything, anymore

This evening will be sad

They will declare me a body

My body burning

the fever has reached my soul

but I am burning for you

dear one

You so cool and fragrant like the jasmine you grow

You would be on your prayer mat

Sobbing

Frightened

Lonely

I have to surrender, sweetheart

Death is here

I am no longer warm

I need you

Don't wait outside

It is here

that my life is turning

cold

Why did it have to be this way

The walls are closing in

No time left, dear one

to breathe in your arms

She is old

and forgets things

she will look for me

Don't tell her I am gone

Forever

she might die.

My heart

beating madly in my chest

Like the wind

on the window pane

There is nobody here

Now everything has stopped.

Now I see you at the window, take me.

I will disappear into the universe

You remember

How I told you , once

See, this is the body

I am not there

Solitary

I am taking the last breath of air into my lungs

The last whiff of the world

My life

Our life

Could dying be that easy

There is no one here

distant Azaan in the breeze

I have no strength for a prayer

Just a desire

to bury my face in your breast

Dr. Shahnaz is a guest faculty in IIT, Delhi, and had also taught English and Sign language in JNU. Her anthology of poems and sketches have been published.

