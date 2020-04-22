Lolita & Other Must-read Books Of Popular Author Vladimir Nabokov; See List Here

Vladimir Nabokov, who is particularly popular for his controversial novels Lolita, is one of the best Russian writers of the 20th century. The author spent most of his life in the US and wrote novels in both Russian and English. What gained him the most international recognition is his ability to penetrate the deepest of human desires. Take a look at some of Vladimir Nabokov's best works.

From Lolita to Pnin, Best of Vladimir Nabokov's works

Ada, or Ardor: A Family Chronicle

Published in 1969, Ada, or Ador: A Family Chronicle is one of the longest novels that Vladimir Nabokov has ever written. The story spans over a period of over 100 years. The family saga describes different events from Van and Ada's lives in a humorous way. The author explores the element of time and evolution of human relationships in the novel.

Pale Fire

Published in 1962, Pale Fire is considered to be one of the first post-modern literature. The novel features a complex manuscript of an American author and features the text of the manuscript which eventually fades into the plot of the novel. This different style of story writing by Vladimir Nabokov was later termed as hypertext fiction and Pale Fire marks the first example of it.

Lolita

Lolita marks one of Vladimir's most controversial novels and is one of the most popular books in Russian Literature. The author combines various elements in the novel from the erotic genre to the classic one. It is a deep study of human psychology and social conventions. Lolita has been adapted into films twice, once in 1962 and the second time in 1997.

Pnin

Published in 1957, Pnin revolves around Professor Pnin who is a teacher of Russian at Waindell College. It marks one of the most amusing and funny novel ever created by Vladimir Nabokov. It is believed that Pnin was the novel that made Nabokov popular in the US even before he published Lolita. It is also considered to be vaguely autobiographical.

Laughter in the Dark

Laughter in the Dark was originally published in Russian in 1932. it exemplifies Vladimir Nabokov's early writings and is the author’s early take on the theme later explored in-depth in Lolita. Set in Germany, the novel describes an affair between a middle-aged man and a young girl. The novel is full of dark humour and is considered to be written very skillfully.

