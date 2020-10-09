Louise Glück's Biography: Know All About The Winner Of Nobel Prize In Literature 2020

Louise Elisabeth Glück is one of the most popular and celebrated American poet and essayist. Louise Glück has won many major awards in literature, including the Pulitzer Prize, National Humanities Medal, National Book Award, National Book Critics Circle Award, Bollingen Prize, and the Nobel Prize in Literature. From 2003 to 2004, she was acknowledged as the Poet Laureate of the United States. In 2020, Louise Glück was given the Nobel Prize in Literature Award for her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. Here is Louise Glück’s biography that will help you know everything about the world-famous writer.

Louise Glück’s biography

Early Life

Louise Glück was born in New York City on April 22, 1943, and has been raised in Long Island. The writer began to suffer from anorexia nervosa while she was in high school, but later overcame the illness. Louise Glück attended Sarah Lawrence College and Columbia University, but did not finish her course and didn’t obtain a degree. In addition to her career as an author, Louise Glück also has had a career in academia as a teacher of poetry at many institutions.

Some popular Louise Glück’s poems that you must check out:

Firstborn. The New American Library, 1968

The House on Marshland. The Ecco Press, 1975

Descending Figure. The Ecco Press, 1980

The Triumph of Achilles. The Ecco Press, 1985

Ararat. The Ecco Press, 1990

The Wild Iris. The Ecco Press, 1992

The First Four Books of Poems. The Ecco Press, 1995

Some popular Louise Glück’s quotes

Of two sisters, one is always the watcher, one the dancer.

We look at the world once, in childhood. The rest is memory.

From the beginning of time, in childhood, I thought that pain meant I was not loved. It meant I loved.

Even before you touched me, I belonged to you, all you had to do was look at me.

The soul is silent. If it speaks at all it speaks in dreams.

Louise Glück’s style of writing

Louise Glück has often been described as an autobiographical poet. Most of her work is known for having a certain emotional intensity. Many times, Louise Glück has been spotted drawing a storyline on myths, history, or nature to meditate on modern life and personal experiences. In her work, Louise Glück has very often focused on illuminating aspects of desire and trauma. Since she explores these broad themes, many of her poetries are known for its frank expressions of isolation and sadness. Scholars have also caught on her construction of poetic personas and the relationship, in her poems, between the classical myth and autobiography.