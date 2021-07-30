Last Updated:

Meet Real Life Young Sheldon, Reyansh, Who Wrote A Book On Astrophysics At The Age Of 10

Reyansh Das, a 10-year-old has surprised the world by writing an astronomy book at just ten years old. The book explores the importance of science and astronomy

Reyansh Das, a 10-year-old from Kolkata has surprised the world by writing a book on astronomy. Titled 'The Universe: The Past, Present, And Future', the book explores the importance of science and astronomy. 

The book covers a wide range of topics including Time dilation, possible multiverse theories, the future of the universe and the life cycle of stars, the solar system, stellar remnants, the curvature, end, and composition of our universe, a star that may be older than the universe, the Big Bang theory, a theory that says there are many universes, the book covers a wide range of issues, including dark matter and dark energy, spacetime, and many more.

Reyansh has been writing a book about space since he was five years old. His previous book, Life Beyond Numbers, has gotten a lot of good reviews on Amazon. Reyansh has always been fascinated by stars, galaxies, and what is beyond the universe, which he discovered at a very early age. 

Reyansh was interested in astronomy and astrophysics from a very young age

Reyansh acquired an interest in space when he was five years old. He started talking about physics theories. According to his mother Sohini Das, they took him to a physics professional because they didn't know much about physics, and she was astonished to know that everything he talked about physics theories was correct. She claimed that Reyansh was interested in astronomy and astrophysics from a very young age.

Sohini works for a local NGO and has been parenting Reyansh on her own. It makes her happy, and she says Reyansh constantly helps her see the bright side of life. Saptarshi Routh, Sohini's brother, and Reyansh's uncle also assist him. Sohini said that he works with Reyansh to provide him with all of the assistance he can.

Reyansh wants to be an astronaut

The book was written to share his understanding of space, mathematics, and science with others. Reyansh said that there are a couple of professions that he like, but his favourite one so far is being an astronaut because then he can explore space personally, he further said that his future plan is to establish human colonies on Mars and Moon.

When Reyansh was seven years old, he decided to consolidate all of the knowledge he had accumulated over the previous years to write a book.

