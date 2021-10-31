Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary, including a slew of abbreviations and slang terminology popular on social media. "Super-spreader, Vaccine passport, TBH, Dad bod and FTW" are all now in the dictionary.

According to the dictionary publisher, the rapid and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting has contributed to a vocabulary freshly rich in efficient and shortened communication, which has only expanded throughout the pandemic.

The dictionary never stops expanding, just as the language never ceases evolving. In a living language, new terms and new uses for existing terms are a constant, according to Merriam-Webster's website. Among the included words, there are 'TBH,' which stands for 'To Be Honest,' and 'FTW,' which stands for 'For The Win.' FTW is used particularly to show acceptance or support. FTW is frequently used in social media to recognise a witty or amusing response to a question or meme, according to the almost 200-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts-based corporation's website.

Pandemic is looming large in the list of new entrants

It also claims that 'Amirite' is a shorthand for 'Am I Right,' as in "English spelling is consistently inconsistent, amirite?" The coronavirus pandemic is also looming large in the list of new entrants, with terms like 'super-spreader,' 'long COVID,' and 'vaccine passport' getting added to the list.

More slang entered the vernacular as a result of partisan politics, such as 'whataboutism,' defined by Merriam-Webster as the act or practise of reacting to an accusation of wrongdoing by contending that an offence committed by another is similar or worse. The dictionary states that 'whataboutery' is more typically employed by Britons.

Other new phrases come from the culinary sector, such 'fluffernutter,' a comforting sandwich made with peanut butter, marshmallow crème, and white bread.

Horchata, a chilled sweetened beverage made from pounded rice or almonds and typically scented with cinnamon or vanilla, and chicharron, a traditional fried pork belly or pigskin snack, also made the cut.

The feared 'vote-a-ramas' that have become a fixture in the United States Congress are defined as an exceptionally large number of discussions and votes that occur on a single piece of legislation to which an infinite number of amendments can be offered, debated, and voted on. Moreover, the 'Dad Bod' is a physique seen as characteristic of an average parent; especially, one that is a little overweight and not excessively muscular, according to the dictionary.

Image: AP